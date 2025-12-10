Video: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Star in First Teaser for A24's THE DRAMA

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A24 has released the first teaser for The Drama, the forthcoming romantic drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. The movie follows an engaged couple (Zendaya and Pattinson) who are put to THE TEST when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

The trailer sees the couple attempt to convincingly smile during an awkward pre-wedding photo shoot. While naming positive qualities of one another, their thoughts are punctuated with flashes of both good and difficult moments during their relationship, which appears to be strained as they prepare for the big day.

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the movie also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates. It arrives in theaters on April 3.

2026 will see Zendaya in a number of screen projects, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three (both also starring Pattinson), as well as Spider-Man: Brand NEW DAY and the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria.