Photos: First Look at Netflix's THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4

Netflix has released new first-look images for Season 4 of the drama series The Lincoln Lawyer. The hit series will return for its fourth season on Thursday, February 5, 2026, with 10 new episodes.

“We are absolutely thrilled to share Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer with the world," said co-Showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez in a statement. "Following the incredibly suspenseful and emotional climax of Season 3, this new chapter confronts Mickey Haller with the toughest and most personal challenge of his life, and the biggest roller coaster we’ve ever taken our audience on. The stakes have never been higher, because this time Mickey is the client. With his very life and reputation on the line, he’ll need the strength and support of his entire team, and his entire family, to fight for his future."

Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the fourth season is based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence. Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) faces his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales. To clear his name, they must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past.

The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. The series was created for television by David E Kelley, who serves as an executive producer, and developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Matthew J Lieberman and Gladys Rodriguez serve as executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios.

