Keinemusik to Play Open Air Desert Show for Pacha ICONS Dubai

Pacha ICONS presents Keinemusik for a major one-off Dubai show on Saturday, 28 March 2026, marking the Berlin-based collective’s first-ever desert performance in the UAE. Stepping beyond its signature Playa Pacha venue at FIVE LUXE JBR, this special edition will take over the vast Bab Al Shams Arena - one of the region’s most striking open-air settings. With its otherworldly desert energy and elevated large-scale production, the show promises to be an unmissable, once-in-a-year experience.

Pacha ICONS brings the legendary music experience of Pacha Ibiza to audiences beyond the island. Created under FIVE’s vision following its acquisition of the brand, Pacha ICONS translates the iconic Ibiza atmosphere into global destinations, including both Playa Pacha in Dubai and Destino Five Ibiza. The series has become renowned for its fusion of world-class DJs, high-spec production and immersive audio-visual storytelling. Each edition captures the signature atmosphere that defines both Pacha Ibiza and FIVE - transformative moments, powerful narrative-driven sets and experiences guests carry with them long after the night ends. This ambitious desert showcase further underscores FIVE’s commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining nightlife in the Middle East.

The full Keinemusik trio - &ME, Rampa and Adam Port - will headline the event, following Rampa and Adam Port’s standout Pacha ICONS debut in April 2024. Formed in Berlin and celebrated for their soul-steeped, percussive sound, the collective has played a defining role in shaping today’s melodic and Afro-influenced house music. Their label has produced multiple global anthems, including Adam Port, Stryv and Malachiii’s chart-dominating “MOVE,” which became a viral sensation across clubs and social platforms worldwide.

Famed for their marathon sets and magnetic rhythmic energy, Keinemusik consistently draws full-capacity crowds across the globe. Their Dubai desert debut will be no exception. Bab Al Shams Arena will be reimagined with expansive staging, immersive lighting and high-impact visuals designed to amplify the trio’s emotionally charged sound - setting the stage for a high-energy open-air experience unlike anything else in the region.

