The Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival Will Return in May

The Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival will return for three days from May 29 through May 31, 2026, at the Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE PIK2) in North Jakarta, offering audiences a blend of jazz, soul, blues and cross-genre performances from both Indonesian and international musicians.

Now in its 22nd annual edition, the festival is widely regarded as one of the largest jazz gatherings in Southeast Asia and regularly showcases more than a thousand performers across multiple stages, with a mix of established headliners and emerging artists that appeal to fans of instrumental virtuosity and vocal artistry alike.

For two decades, the Java Jazz Festival has been a vibrant platform where international legends and Indonesia's finest talents meet to create a harmony that unites music lovers from around the globe. The festival's journey has evolved, from its beginnings at JCC Senayan to making JIExpo its home for 15 years. Now, they are embarking on an exciting new chapter in a new home.

Tickets for the event went on sale in early November 2025 through the festival’s official ticketing platform, with options that include three-day passes and single-day admissions. Daily passes grant access to all performances on a given day, while three-day passes offer full access to the festival’s schedule.