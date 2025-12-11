Tyler Perry's BEAUTY IN BLACK Renewed for Third & Final Season at Netflix

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix has announced that the series Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black has been renewed for a third and final season ahead of its Season 2 Part 2 debut, concluding Kimmie’s journey with the Bellarie family.

It has also been confirmed that Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 will premiere on March 19, 2026. Season 3 details and additional information will be shared at a later time.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 1 spent 7 weeks ranked in the Top 10 and in its second week was #1 across 28 countries. Season 2 Part 1 was also #1 in 14 countries in its second week of debut.

In Season 2 of the series, the ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand and an underground trafficking ring will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force and is now THE ONE calling the shots after inheriting sole ownership of THE FAMILY business.

The show is executive-produced, created, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. The cast includes Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield and Debbi Morgan.

Guest stars are Bailey Tippen, Randall J. Bacon, Greg Clarkson, Ace Small, George Middlebrook, Kajanee Smith, Philemon Chambers, Aria Celeste Castillo, Rodrigo Aburto, Jasmine Burke and Phylicía Lloyd. Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios serve as producers.

Photo Credit: Netflix