Video: Charli XCX Stars in New Trailer for THE MOMENT Mockumentary

A24 has released a new trailer for The Moment, the forthcoming mockumentary following Charli XCX as she prepares for her arena tour debut. The trailer sees the pop star playing a fictionalized version of herself as she attempts to develop a concert that will please her and fans, all while maintaining the momentum of the iconic "Brat Summer" movement.

The movie, which explores the "complexities of fame and industry pressure," also features Rosanna Arquette, Hailey Benton Gates, Kate Berlant, Jaime Demetriou, Kylie Jenner, Isaac Powell, Rachel Sennott, and Alexander Skarsgård.

Directed by Aidam Zamiri from a screenplay co-written with Bertie Brandes, The Moment will be released in select theaters on January 30 following its debut at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.