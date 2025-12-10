Antoni Porowski to Lead New BEST OF THE WORLD Travel Docuseries

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

National Geographic has greenlit Best of the World with Antoni Porowski, a new travel docuseries set to premiere in 2026 on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu.

Inspired by National Geographic’s annual BEST OF THE WORLD list of travel recommendations and bestselling book, the four-part series follows Emmy-winner and New York Times bestselling author Antoni Porowski on a journey through Paris, Mexico City, London and New York City.

Porowski takes the Best of the World list one step further to explore food, places to stay, wellness and hidden corners of each city. During the series, he will learn the delicate precision of Paris’ most hyper-local and inventive Michelin-starred restaurant, paddle through centuries-old canals in Mexico City, and connect with locals whose stories define what makes each city truly shine.

“We’re delighted to be reuniting with Antoni on a new adventure together. Antoni is the perfect travel companion: curious, grounded, joyful and deeply tuned in to the culture around him,” said Tom McDonald, EVP of Content at National Geographic. “BEST OF THE WORLD WITH ANTONI POROWSKI brings Nat Geo’s bestselling book and influential digital list to life on screen, expanding beloved editorial storytelling into the TV and streaming space and is a bold example of Nat Geo’s 360° content ecosystem. It’s a timely and timeless celebration of global cities and the people who make them unforgettable.”

The announcement is also being celebrated on social media with a “Readers’ Choice” campaign hosted by Porowski in the weeks leading up to the Best of the World 2026 wellness experiences and resorts announcement, slated for late January. Beginning today,@NatGeoTravel invites audiences to share their favorite wellness resort recommendations here in the lead-up to the full list reveal.

“Travel has always been how I connect more deeply with people, culture and myself,” said Porowski. “Working with National Geographic again to explore these incredible cities through food, storytelling, and local voices has been an unforgettable experience. I’m so proud to be part of a series that celebrates not just where to go, but why it matters.”

Best of the World with Antoni Porowski is produced by Twofour, part of ITV Studios. As well as presenting, Porowski will executive produce. For Twofour, Nic Patten and Tom Currie are executive producers. For National Geographic, Betsy Forhan and Yari Lorenzo are executive producers, Charlie Parsons is senior vice president of Development, Bengt Anderson is senior vice president of Unscripted Production, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Content.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas