Review: HOLIDAY SHOW 2025 - SOLSTICE at Circus Juventas

Circus Juventas’ Solstice was an absolute standout this year, and what made it especially magical was watching such incredibly talented young performers take the stage and completely own it. The show drops you right into a shimmering winter forest just as the creatures of the woods discover that Jack Frost has vanished—kidnapped by the Summer Sorcerer, who’s plotting to melt winter away for good. From there, the story unfolds through a mix of circus artistry, movement, and charm that kept the whole audience hooked from start to finish.

The aerial work was one of the biggest highlights. It was amazing to see performers—many still in high school—move with such control and confidence high above the stage. Whether they were working on silks, hoops, or other apparatus, they made each routine look effortless. There were several moments when the entire audience actually gasped, and you could feel the pride radiating from parents and families all around the theater.

The acrobatics were just as impressive. The tumbling lines, hand-balancing, and contortion sequences were full of energy and precision. It’s easy to forget how young these performers are until you remember that most adults couldn’t dream of doing what they were pulling off with such enthusiasm and skill. They hit their cues, pushed through some seriously difficult tricks, and made it all look fun.

But what really tied everything together was the storytelling. The young cast didn’t just perform stunts—they made you care about the mission to save Jack Frost. Through their expressions, movement, and the way they interacted with each other onstage, you could feel the urgency and excitement of the forest creatures teaming up to stop the Summer Sorcerer. The show had a great mix of playful moments and dramatic tension, and the kids delivered both beautifully.

Visually, Solstice was gorgeous. The snowy forest set, the lighting that shifted between icy blues and warm summery tones, and the detailed costumes all added so much to the atmosphere. Everything felt intentional and immersive, right down to the little touches that made each character stand out.

Overall, Solstice was a truly memorable holiday show—full of heart, creativity, and remarkable young talent. Circus Juventas continues to raise the bar every year, and this production was no exception. It’s inspiring to see what these young performers can do, and Solstice was a perfect showcase of their hard work and passion. If you get the chance to see it, don’t miss it.

All photos are by Dan Norman

