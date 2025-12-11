Video: Milly Alcock is SUPERGIRL in First Teaser for DC Movie

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Warner Bros. and DC Studios have released the first teaser trailer for Supergirl, the upcoming superhero film led by West End alum Milly Alcock, who plays the dual role of Superman's cousin Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Supergirl will be in theaters and IMAX on June 26, 2026.

The teaser previews the new movie, which sees the heroine team up with her dog Krypto on an interstellar journey, joining forces with Ruthye Marye Knoll along the way. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira. DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Best known as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, Alcock made her West End debut as Abigail Williams in the 2023 production of The Crucible.