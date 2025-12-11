Wanda Sykes, Ashley Graham, & More Join SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST as Guest Stars

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix has revealed that the final season of SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST, Season 3, will include guest stars Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Please and Thank You Tour), D.L. Hughley (The DL Hughley Show), Ashley Graham (Chicago on Broadway), Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show), Wyatt Cenac (Problem Areas, Medicine for Melancholy), Jenna Lyons (Designer & Creative Entrepreneur), Ice-T (Law & Order: SVU), LaQuan Smith (Designer), Charles Harbison (Designer), and Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man, The Pitt). The series is now in production in New York.

Co-Creator, EP, and Star, Michelle Buteau, and Co-Creator and EP Danielle Sanchez-Witzel will make their directorial debuts. Buteau will direct episode 5, and Sanchez-Witzel will direct episode 3. Additional directors for the season include Kim Nguyen & Amy Aniobi.

Returning Series Regulars and Guest Stars include Michelle Buteau (Babes, Survival of the Thickest, The Circle), Tone Bell (Trigger Warning, Coyote vs. Acme), Marouane Zotti (I May Destroy You, Bodkin), Liza Treyger (Liza Treyger: Night Owl), Peppermint (Harlem), Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Anthony Michael Lopez (Broad City, Mapplethorpe), Garcelle Beauvais (Black Girl Missing, Spider-Man: Homecoming), and RonReaco Lee (Fight Night, Friends and Lovers). Marouane Zotti shifts from guest star to series regular.

Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size, and LOOKING FOR love, while loving herself, Mavis works hard to grow her brand and establish herself as a stylist of note. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.

