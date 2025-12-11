Video: Watch the Trailer for New National Geographic Series POLE TO POLE WITH WILL SMITH

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





National Geographic has debuted a new look at the original docuseries, Pole To Pole With Will Smith, which premieres Jan. 13 on National Geographic worldwide and streams next day on Disney+ globally and Hulu in the U.S.

Five years in the making, the seven-part series follows Will Smith across all seven continents, taking him from the icefields of Antarctica to the jungles of the Amazon, the mountains of the Himalayas, the deserts of Africa, the islands of the Pacific and the icebergs of the Arctic.

Inspired by his late mentor to explore life’s big questions, Smith throws himself into challenges for 100 days: skiing to the South Pole, catching a giant anaconda, milking a venomous tarantula, climbing mountains, and diving under the ice of the North Pole. He will venture from pole to pole in the company of scientists, explorers and local experts.

Guided by experts, scientists and explorers, Smith helps make world-first scientific discoveries and forges profound human connections from the Amazon’s Waorani community to the Kalahari’s San people. “This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever done — at times I feared I might not make it home! It’s an exploration not just of the planet’s edges, but of some of the most extraordinary people living there,” said Smith. “From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world inspired my every step with awe and hope.”

Pole To Pole With Will Smith is produced by Westbrook Studios, Nutopia, and Protozoa for National Geographic. Will Smith is host and executive producer. For Westbrook, Terence Carter and Miguel Melendez are executive producers. For Nutopia, Jane Root and Peter Lovering are executive producers, and Tom Williams is co-executive producer. For Protozoa, Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel are executive producers. For National Geographic, Sean D. Johnson and Bengt Anderson are executive producers, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Content. Following “One Strange Rock” and “Welcome to Earth,” Pole To Pole With Will Smith is Smith's third project with National Geographic.