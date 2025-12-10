THE PROJECTIONIST Set as Opening Night Film for 2026 Slamdance Film Festival

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The World Premiere of Alexandre Rockwell’s The Projectionist has been selected as the Opening Night selection for the 32nd edition of Slamdance Film Festival. Returning for its second year in Los Angeles, Slamdance will take place in-person February 19-25, 2026, and virtually from February 24 to March 6, 2026 on the Slamdance Channel.

“Celebrating our second year in LA, Slamdance is proud to shine an even brighter spotlight on the independent filmmakers who are redefining storytelling. With Rockwell’s masterful new film The Projectionist kicking off our slate, we can’t wait to bring new creative visions and new ideas in filmmaking to the LA community and beyond,” stated Peter Baxter, Co-Founder of Slamdance. “At the same time, we recognize the seismic shift of the media landscape, and we’re honored to join with partners like Utopia, the DGA, and Landmark to deliver a meaningful platform for new voices and together champion the art of independent film.

Produced by Quentin Tarantino and Jack Auen, Rockwell’s The Projectionist follows a reclusive projectionist who is haunted by a wrongful conviction and the loss of his wife. He lives in solitude inside a fading art house theater until one fateful night when his past resurfaces, forcing him to confront the truth, rekindle love, and find peace in the glow of the final reel. The film stars Vondie Curtis-Hall, Karyn Parsons, Kasi Lemmons, David Proval, Kevin Corrigan, and Michael Buscemi.

“The Projectionist is a love letter to the quiet power of cinema as a refuge where our stories are held, remembered, and reborn — and we couldn’t be more honored to screen our film at the opening night of Slamdance, a festival that embodies the vital spirit of independent film better than anywhere,” stated Alexandre Rockwell, director of The Projectionist.

Also featured in the festival’s Spotlight section is The Untitled Ruby Slippers Documentary, directed by Seth Gordon, December 8, 2026 (Los Angeles, CA). “We’re honored to be premiering this documentary at Slamdance 2026. It’s a homecoming of sorts for us on a few levels: 20 years ago, Seth's first documentary, ‘The King of Kong,’ premiered at Slamdance, and that’s also when he shot the first interview for this film,” stated directors Seth Gordon and Nikki Calabrese. “This film has been two decades in the making and along the way we’ve uncovered some remarkable and harrowing stories connected to a larger-than-life true crime more bizarre than we could possibly dream up, layered with trauma, mafia entanglements, hope and reinvention. It took all of those 20 years for the truth behind the crime to emerge, and we can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Slamdance will also host the return of Market Monday on February 23, bringing the LA film community together for a full day of interactive panels and workshops focusing on distribution, film production in Los Angeles, and finding an audience. The full schedule will be announced at a later date.

Slamdance has also partnered with Utopia, the award-winning independent studio, to offer theatrical distribution opportunities to the Slamdance award winners. Known for arthouse gems such as THE LAST SHOWGIRL, PAVEMENTS, RED ROOMS, SHIVA BABY, as well as Slamdance premiere THERAPY DOGS, Utopia will offer a traditional theatrical distribution deal to the 2026 Grand Prize Winner.

Festivities kick off one day early, on February 18, with the return of the Indie Awards. Now in its second year, the ceremony honors the spirit of truly independent filmmaking in the face of significant barriers around resources, visibility, and access to the broader marketplace. Winners will be announced during the ceremony.

In keeping with accessibility, Slamdance passes are now on sale for the affordable price of $50. In-person passes, industry bulk passes, and Slamdance Channel subscriptions can be purchased now here.

About Slamdance:

Slamdance is an artist-led organization, founded in 1995, dedicated to championing independent voices in film and digital media. Its mantra - by filmmakers, for filmmakers - guides year-round programming including the Slamdance Film Festival, Screenplay Competition, Slamdance Unstoppable, DIG (Digital, Interactive & Gaming), and Polytechnic, an accessible education initiative.

Slamdance Unstoppable: On The Road was a seven-city national showcase in summer 2025 featuring films by and about filmmakers with visible and non-visible disabilities. In partnership with accessible arthouse cinemas and offering inclusive accommodations and a 50/50 box office split, the program highlighted award-winning work and expanded accessibility in independent film nationwide.

Notable Slamdance alumni include Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Lynn Shelton (Little Fires Everywhere), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), the Safdie Brothers (Uncut Gems), Marina Zenovich (LANCE), Lena Dunham (Girls), Sean Baker (Anora), Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Merawi Gerima (Residue), Andrew Patterson (The Vast of Night), Natasha Ofili (Creed III), and Julio Palacio (Makayla’s Voice: A Letter To The World).

