Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 12/12-12/20

Set to air at 1:35 a.m. and debuting September 16, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.

DEEPAK CHOPRA plus signature segments, games and sketches.

JOHN CENA and BINDI IRWIN plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 11/13/19

DAISY RIDLEY plus signature segments, games and sketches.

: LESLIE ODOM JR. plus signature segments, games and sketches.

MALALA YOUSAFZAI plus signature segments, games and sketches.

CHARLIZE THERON plus signature segments, games and sketches.

JENNY SLATE and KATHRYN HAHN plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 11/14/19

These listings are subject to change.





**denotes changes or additions