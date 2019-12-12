Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 12/12-12/20
Set to air at 1:35 a.m. and debuting September 16, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments. "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.
Thursday, December 12: DEEPAK CHOPRA plus signature segments, games and sketches.Friday, December 13: JOHN CENA and BINDI IRWIN plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 11/13/19**Monday, December 16: DAISY RIDLEY plus signature segments, games and sketches.**Tuesday, December 17: LESLIE ODOM JR. plus signature segments, games and sketches.**Wednesday, December 18: MALALA YOUSAFZAI plus signature segments, games and sketches.**Thursday, December 19: CHARLIZE THERON plus signature segments, games and sketches.**Friday, December 20: JENNY SLATE and KATHRYN HAHN plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 11/14/19 These listings are subject to change. **denotes changes or additions