Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 11/8-11/15
Set to air at 1:35 a.m. and debuting September 16, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.
"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.
Friday, November 8: JENNA DEWAN and NICK OFFERMAN plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/24/19
**Monday, November 11: ADAM DEVINE plus signature segments, games and sketches.
**Tuesday, November 12: TYLER PERRY plus signature segments, games and sketches.
**Wednesday, November 13: JOHN CENA and BINDI IRWIN plus signature segments, games and sketches.
**Thursday, November 14: JENNY SLATE and KATHRYN HAHN plus signature segments, games and sketches.
**Friday, November 15: JUSTIN HARTLEY and LEA MICHELE plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/23/19
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
