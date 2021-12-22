Scoop: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: FROZEN on ABC - Thursday, December 30, 2021
The popular animated film will air on ABC!
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures INTO THE UNKNOWN to the enchanted forests and dark seas BEYOND Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey.
Watch the trailer for the film here:
Watch the trailer for the film here: