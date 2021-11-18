Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Dean stumbles upon some "racy literature" and shares it with friends at school. When he is caught by the school principal, Bill and Lillian navigate uncharted territory as parents and Dean learns that manhood isn't all it's cracked up to be. (TV-PG) (OAD: 10/6/21)Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.Watch a clip from the show here: