Best Cabaret in February 2026: Patti LuPone, Isaac Mizrahi, Tony Danza & More

See some of the biggest names performing at cabaret venues this month, at a range of budget points. We've put together a list of some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen and the biggest names in jazz, cabaret, comedy and Broadway with shows in NYC. Now's your chance to see these stars live, in-person and in an intimate venue. Tickets to these shows are limited and they are likely to sell out, so make sure to check this list when you plan out your month!

Mon. February 2, 2026 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone returns to Carnegie Hall for her sixth solo concert to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed theatrical concert Matters of the Heart. LuPone takes the audience on an exploration of the crimes, affairs, and mysteries of the heart, featuring electrifying performances of more than two dozen love songs that range from Broadway favorites to songs by contemporary songwriters. This concert is part of Carnegie Hall’s 2025-26 Originals series.

Tickets: Tickets start at $79.25. The orchestra is completely sold out except for accessible and companion seats but you can still snag some tickets in the upper levels.

Isaac Mizrahi at Café Carlyle

February 3 to 16 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Isaac Mizrahi will unveil A.I. Artificial Isaac, an all-new evening of music, commentary, and signature charm. For a decade, Mizrahi has captivated audiences with his singular blend of musical artistry and razor-sharp wit, earning praise from The New York Times as “a founding father of a genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.” In this celebratory return, Mizrahi joins forces once again with his sensational six-piece band led by Ben Waltzer to craft a sound entirely his own. The new set list offers what he fondly calls a “cultural whiplash”- a thrilling sweep from Cy Coleman to Laura Nyro, with original songs woven throughout to showcase his creative range and restless inventiveness. Marking a decade of unforgettable performances at Café Carlyle, A.I. Artificial Isaac is proof that Mizrahi’s brilliance only deepens with time. It’s a vibrant, witty, and musically rich anniversary celebration you won’t want to miss.

Tickets: Tickets start at $140 per person for bar seating. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person. For general and premium seating, there is a food minimum of $95 for two courses. This run is selling out quickly.

Jeff Harnar: BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH at Don’t Tell Mama

February 5 to 26 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Multiple award-winning Singer Jeff Harnar returns to Don’t Tell Mama with multiple award-winning Music Director Alex Rybeck to revisit songs from the shows they presented there in the 1980’s, when they were forging their 42-year-long musical partnership. Together they have gone on to appear in nearly every major venue nationwide, in London, Oslo and Paris, had their shows filmed for PBS, and recorded five albums together for Original Cast Records, Varese Sarabande and PS Classics.

Tickets: Tickets are $25 with a $20 minimum (must Include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Songbook Sundays: Dorothy Fields at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Sun. February 8 @ 5 & 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Songbook Sundays kicks off February at Dizzy’s Club with a celebration of legendary lyricist Dorothy Fields, the only woman to stand alongside Cole Porter, the Gershwins, Rodgers, Hart, and Hammerstein. Winner of an Academy Award for The Way You Look Tonight and the mind behind classics from On the Sunny Side of the Street to Big Spender, Fields’ timeless work takes center stage through fresh interpretations by starry jazz vocalist La Tanya Hall, Broadway favorite Margo Seibert, and rising JALC artist Luz Velasquez. Led by Music Director Ted Rosenthal and curated by American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, this swinging evening honors a uniquely American legacy while passing it on to the next generation.

Tickets: Tickets are $50 or $25 for students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

Donna McKechnie: A Musical Memoir at The Laurie Beechman

February 8 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie in an intimate journey through her remarkable career in the theatre, a heartfelt and personal reflection of a life dedicated to the arts. Through captivating stories, she shares and celebrates working alongside legendary artists such as Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Michael Bennett, Marvin Hamlisch, and Stephen Sondheim. This musical memoir features performances of iconic songs from many of the beloved shows she has graced, including A Chorus Line, Company, A Little Night Music, On The Town, Sweet Charity and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. This new show celebrates her lifelong passion for the transformative power of musical theatre.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Linda Eder: Play It Forward at 54 Below

February 9 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Linda Eder returns to the 54 Below stage with her new show, Play It Forward! With 18 solo albums and several compilation albums to her name, the award-winning vocalist pulls songs from her vast repertoire to create an evening that spans Broadway, standards, pop, and more, even including a little bit of rock! Alongside her son, special guest Jake Wildhorn, and under the direction of Keith Cotton with the incredible Play It Forward band, the Jekyll & Hyde leading lady will take on songs you know and love, including “Someone Like You,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” Bring on the Men,” “Lean on Me,” and beyond.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $123. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Jane Wickline & Liva Pierce: Dukes at Joe’s Pub

February 9 & 10

Tickets available here.

Following a sold-out DUKES mini-tour and Jane’s SNL debut, comedians Liva Pierce and Jane Wickline are returning to the stage together. Original sketches, songs, and special guests…. it’s something completely new. Jane Wickline & Liva Pierce (DUKES) are a sketch comedy duo based in Brooklyn, NY. Jane got her start on TikTok, amassing over a million followers and starring in Stapleview’s original sketch series. Jane joined the cast of SNL for the 50th season and has had many of her Weekend Update bits go viral already. Liva has performed stand-up, improv, and sketch all over the country and recently made their off-Broadway debut as a part of Ars Nova’s ANT Fest. After training at The Second City in Chicago, Liva moved to New York and the pair founded DUKES!

Tickets: Tickets are $30. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

February 10 to 14 at 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Vocalist Catherine Russell is a native New Yorker, born into musical royalty. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist / composer / bandleader, and Louis Armstrong's long-time musical director. Her mother, the late Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist / guitarist / bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver. Catherine’s professional life began early. After graduating with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, she toured and recorded with Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, Toshi Reagon and Rosanne Cash, among others, appearing on over 200 albums.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Kendall Thomas: My Funny Valentine – A Miles Davis Songbook at Joe’s Pub

February 11

Tickets available here.

Kendall Thomas returns to Joe's Pub for a centennial year celebration of the music of the acclaimed composer, bandleader and trumpeter Miles Davis.

Tickets: Tickets are $36. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Tony Danza : Sinatra & Stories at 54 Below

February 11-13 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The show pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. Accompanied by his four-piece band, See the star of Taxi, Who’s the Boss, and countless other TV shows and movies bringing his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics.

Tickets: Tickets start at $84.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

The New York Pops If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B at Carnegie Hall

February 13, 2026 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a soulful celebration of the best of R&B. Featuring hits made famous by Barry White, Al Green, Carole King, Marvin Gaye, Prince, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, and many more, it’s an evening of timeless love songs and empowering anthems that honor romance, friendship, and the joy of shared connections.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.50.

Dianne Reeves at Jazz at Lincoln Center

February 13 and 14 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Five-time Grammy Award winner and NEA Jazz Master vocalist Dianne Reeves returns to Rose Theater for a memorable Valentine's Day. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer, don't miss this beloved tradition performed by one of the most extraordinary vocalists in jazz today.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.

Melissa Errico: I Got Lost in His Arms at Birdland Jazz Club

February 13-15 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Back for her fourth sold-out Valentine’s run, Tony-nominated chanteuse Melissa Errico turns Birdland’s jazz theatre into the city’s sexiest, coziest, most romantic hideaway. This year, Melissa brings a world-class jazz quartet and dives deep into the Great American Songbook — revitalizing long-beloved standards with her unmistakable blend of wit, warmth, and sensual swing. Accompanied by Andy Ezrin (Chris Botti, Madeleine Peyroux) on piano and Brian Koonin (Barbra Streisand) on guitar, with a swinging rhythm section to match, Errico transforms torch songs into modern reveries — songs that smolder, sigh, and sparkle.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Vanessa Williams at 54 Below

February 16 - 21, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Vanessa Williams returns to 54 Below with a new show all about love. Get ready while she takes you to The Comfort Zone on a musical stroll down memory lane. Tony®, Emmy, and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams has sold millions of records worldwide, including several Billboard Top 10 singles in genres across pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary and jazz. Her hits have included “Dreamin’,” “Save the Best for Last,” and “The Sweetest Day.” Her platinum single “Colors of the Wind,” from Disney’s Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Tickets: Tickets start at $145. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Julie Benko & Euphonic Gumbo Mardi Gras Spectacular at Birdland Jazz Club

February 16 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Get ready to laissez les bons temps rouler as Julie Benko marches her band out at Birdland once again. Her critically acclaimed annual Mardi Gras blowout returns—and this time, it’s an album release party! The jubilant celebration of New Orleans jazz features Julie’s sizzling hot band Euphonic Gumbo, including Jason Yeager (piano, arrangements), Linus Wyrsch (reeds), AndyWarren (trumpet), Ron Wilkins (trombone), Michael O’Brien (bass), Jay Sawyer(drums), and special guest John Manzari (tap dance). Join the parade—nobody, no, nobody’s going to rain on this one!

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person. Livestream available at veeps.com/birdland.

Andrea McArdle 's Broadway On Demand at The Laurie Beechman

February 21 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

You choose, she belts! Broadway’s original Annie lets the audience call the shots as song titles and story prompts are drawn at random, making every performance a one-of-a-kind event. One moment might bring a powerhouse number from her star turns in Beauty and the Beast, Les Miz, or Jerry’s Girls - the next, 70s pop - the next, a story about Carol Channing...and the next night, you’re getting a completely different set! No two shows are the same.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Dianna Agron at Café Carlyle

February 24 to 28 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $155 per person. For general and premium seating, there is a food minimum of $95 for two courses. This run is selling out quickly.

The Wicked Stage: Songs About Show Business, Hosted by Christine Pedi at 54 Below

February 25 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Christine Pedi, musical theatre comedienne & Sirius XM’s On Broadway channel daily presenter will host and perform. She will lead an incredible cast of musical theatre folks performing in this unforgettable evening! Expect Broadway’s most vivacious performers from many of your favorite shows past and present, as well as cabaret’s divas and crooners bringing to life iconic characters like Norma Desmond, Harold Hill, Momma Rose, George M. Cohan, Victor AND Victoria, one (if not ALL) of The Four Seasons, and more. Hear classics and hidden gems like “The Glamorous Life,” “Life Upon the Wicked Stage,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and many more from jukebox musicals, backstage shows, the silver screen, the “boob tube,” and maybe even the YouTube.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.50 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Standard Time with Michael Feinstein: On the Town at Carnegie Hall

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Performing with the Carnegie Hall Big Band, beloved singer, entertainer, and American music connoisseur Michael Feinstein performs On the Town—a new program celebrating New York’s classic nightclubs and singers.

Tickets: Tickets start at $94. There is just one seat left for this show at the time of this writing so get yours now.

Lyrics and Lyricists: Stardust: From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway at The 92nd Street Y , New York

February 28 to March 2

Tickets available here.

Triple Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall — beloved for her work on Anything Goes, The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town, and more — leads a starry new Lyrics & Lyricists show celebrating the songs and era that paved the way for Broadway. Dipping into a songbook filled with hits by Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael, George M. Cohan, Dorothy Fields, George Gershwin, Johnny Mercer, and many more, it’s a one-of-a-kind celebration of Broadway through the songs that ... set the stage.

Tickets: Tickets start at $94. There are just two seats left for this show at the time of this writing so get yours now.