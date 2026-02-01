2026 Grammy Award Winners - Updating Live

It's music's biggest night! Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will begin on Sun, Feb. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along with BroadwayWorld as we update the winners live!

Ahead of the main show, Tony Award winner Darren Criss will host the 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, where many of the awards will be announced. The ceremony will stream live from the Peacock Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and here.

Criss is also set to perform alongside his Maybe Happy Ending co-star, Helen J Shen. Both are nominated for their work on the cast recording of Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending.

Notable nominees for the 2026 Grammys include Barbra Streisand, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Lady Gaga, and more. Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, Death Becomes Her, and more were nominated in the Best Musical Theatre Album category. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**

2026 GRAMMY Winners

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

“Luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Daisies” — Justin Bieber

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease” — Lady Gaga

“The Subway” — Chappell Roan

“Messy” — Lola Young

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

“Gabriela” – Katseye

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

“30 for 30” – SZA With Kendrick Lamar

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

“No Cap” — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

“Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

“Space Invader” — Kaytranada

“Voltage” — Skrillex

“End of Summer” — Tame Impala

BEST DANCE POP RECORDING

“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga

“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson

“Just Keep Watching (From “F1 The Movie”)”

“Illegal” – PinkPantheress

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Eusexua — FKA Twigs

Ten Days — Fred Again..

Fancy That — PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol

F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 — Skrillex

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

"Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)” — Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)

“Don’t Forget About Us” — Kaytranada, remixer (Mariah Carey & Kaytranada)

“A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix” — Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Galvanize” — Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

“Golden – David Guetta REM/X” — David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey

Nuna, Rei Ami)

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“U Should Not Be Doing That” — Amyl and the Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine” — Linkin Park

“Never Enough” — Turnstile

“Mirtazapine” — Hayley Williams

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning” — Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“Night Terror” — Dream Theater

“Lachryma” — Ghost

“Emergence” — Sleep Token

“Soft Spine” —Spiritbox

“Birds” — Turnstile

BEST ROCK SONG

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

“Caramel” – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

“Glum” – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

“Never Enough” – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Zombie” – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Private Music — Deftones

I Quit — Haim

From Zero — Linkin Park

Never Enough — Turnstile

Idols — Yungblud

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE

“Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver

“Alone” — The Cure

“Seein’ Stars” —Turnstile

“Mangetout” — Wet Leg

“Parachute” — Hayley Williams

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Sable, Fable – Bon Iver

Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer – Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Yukon” – Justin Bieber

“It Depends” – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Folded” – Kehlani

“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas

“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr

“Uptown” — Lalah Hathaway

“Love You Too” — Ledisi

“Crybaby” — SZA

“Vibes Don’t Lie” — Leon Thomas

BEST R&B SONG

“Folded” — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Heart of a Woman” — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

“It Depends” — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring

Bryson Tiller)

“Overqualified” — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

“Yes It Is” — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Bloom — Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness — Bilal

Love on Digital — Destin Conrad

Access All Areas — Flo

Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

BEST R&B ALBUM

Beloved— Giveon

Why Not More? — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

Mutt — Leon Thomas

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar &

Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“Proud of Me” — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

“Wholeheartedly” — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“WeMaj” — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

“Somebody Loves Me” — Partynextdoor & Drake

BEST RAP SONG

“Anxiety” — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“The Birds Don’t Sing” — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell

Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire)

“Sticky” — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

“TGIF” — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)

“TV Off” —Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar

Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

BEST RAP ALBUM

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM

A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places) — Queen Sheba

Black Shaman — Marc Marcel

Pages — Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

Words for Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz

BEST JAZZ PERFORMANCE

“Noble Rise” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

“Windows – Live” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

“Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True” — Samara Joy

“Four” — Michael Mayo

“All Stars Lead to You – Live” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim,

Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

We Insist 2025! — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell

Portrait — Samara Joy

Fly — Michael Mayo

Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim,

Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Trilogy 3 (Live) — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Southern Nights — Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore

Belonging — Branford Marsalis Quartet

Spirit Fall — John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade

Fasten Up — Yellowjackets

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

Orchestrator Emulator — The 8-Bit Big Band

Without Further Ado, Vol 1 — Christian McBride Big Band

Lumen — Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band

Basie Rocks! — Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra

Lights on a Satellite — Sun Ra Arkestra

Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores — Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring the Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

La Fleur de Cayenne — Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band

The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico — Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa

Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley — Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole — Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro

Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard — Miguel Zenón Quartet

BEST ALTERNATIVE JAZZ ALBUM

Honey From a Winter Stone — Ambrose Akinmusire

Keys to the City Volume One — Robert Glasper

Ride into the Sun — Brad Mehldau

Live-Action — Nate Smith

Blues Blood — Immanuel Wilkins

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Wintersongs — Laila Biali

The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes in Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin — Lady Gaga

A Matter of Time — Laufey

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Brightside — ARKAI

Ones & Twos — Gerald Clayton

BEATrio — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

Just Us — Bob James & Dave Koz

Shayan —Charu Suri

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

BEST TRADITIONAL COUNTRY ALBUM

Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett

American Romance — Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price

Ain’t in It for My Health — Zach Top

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Nose on the Grindstone” – Tyler Childers

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Bad as I Used to Be [From “F1 The Movie”]”

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“A Song to Sing” — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

“Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

“Love Me Like You Used to Do” — Margo Price & Tyler Childers

“Amen” — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” — George Strait, Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

“Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

“A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

BEST CONTEMPORARY COUNTRY ALBUM

Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers

Evangeline vs. the Machine — Eric Church

Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

“Lonely Avenue” — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

“Ancient Light” — I’m With Her

“Crimson and Clay” — Jason Isbell

“Richmond on the James” — Alison Krauss & Union Station

“Beautiful Strangers” — Mavis Staples

BEST AMERICANA PERFORMANCE

“Boom” — Sierra Hull

“Poison in My Well” — Maggie Rose & Grace Potter

“Godspeed” — Mavis Staples

“That’s Gonna Leave a Mark” — Molly Tuttle

“Horses” — Jesse Welles

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

“Ancient Light” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Big Money” — Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Foxes in the Snow” — Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)

“Middle” — Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

“Spitfire” — Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Big Money – Jon Batiste

Bloom – Larkin Poe

Last Leaf on the Tree – Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine – Molly Tuttle

Middle – Jesse Welles

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Carter & Cleveland — Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

A Tip Toe High Wire — Sierra Hull

Arcadia — Alison Krauss & Union Station

Outrun —The Steeldrivers

Highway Prayers — Billy Strings

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

Ain’t Done With the Blues — Buddy Guy

Room on the Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur

Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite

Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa

Paper Doll — Samantha Fish

A Tribute to LJK — Eric Gales

Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph

Family — Southern Avenue

BEST FOLK ALBUM

What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow — Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson

Crown of Roses — Patty Griffin

Wild and Clear and Blue — I’m With Her

Foxes in the Snow — Jason Isbell

Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24) — Jesse Welles

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

Live at Vaughan’s — Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet

For Fat Man — Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Church of New Orleans — Kyle Roussel

Second Line Sunday — Trombone Shorty and New Breed Brass Band

A Tribute to the King of Zydeco (Various Artists)

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters

“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius

Wilson, songwriters

“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

“Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

“I Know a Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters

“Your Way’s Better” — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake, songwriters

“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris, songwriters

“Amazing” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, songwriters

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams

Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann

Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett

Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

Child of God II — Forrest Frank

Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed

King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake

Reconstruction — Lecrae

Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

I Will Not Be Moved (Live) — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band

Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs

Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River

Back To My Roots — Candi Staton

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro

Bogotá (Deluxe) – Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta – Karol G

Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade

¿Y ahora qué? – Alejandro San

BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny

Mixteip — J Balvin

FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado — Feid

NAIKI — Nicki Nicole

EUB DELUXE — Trueno

SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) —Yandel

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados

ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL

PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards

Novela — Fito Paez

BEST MÚSICA MEXICANA ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera

Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara

Palabra De To’s (Seca) — Carín León

Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) — Bobby Pulido

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Raíces — Gloria Estefan

Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche

Bingo — Alain Pérez

Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE

EoO — Bad Bunny

Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado

JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo

Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas

Shrini’s Dream (Live) — Shakti

Daybreak — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

“Love” — Burna Boy

“With You” — Davido Featuring Omah Lay

“Hope & Love” — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

“Gimme Dat” — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

“Push 2 Start” — Tyla

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

Sounds Of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy

Eclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour

Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti

Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy

Korwar

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké

Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel

BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi

From Within — Mortimer

No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal

BEST NEW AGE, AMBIENT, OR CHANT ALBUM

Kuruvinda — Kirsten Agresta-Copely

According To The Moon — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet

Into The Forest — Jahnavi Harrison

Nomadica — Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality

The Colors In My Mind — Chris Redding

BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM

Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya

Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran

Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V

Herstory — Flor Bromley

The Music of Tori and the Muses — Tori Amos

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr

PostMortem — Sarah Silverman

Single Lady — Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION, AND STORYTELLING RECORDING

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver

Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah

Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson

Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama

You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

A Complete Unknown — Timothée Chalamet

F1® The Album — (Various Artists)

KPop Demon Hunters — (Various Artists)

Sinners — (Various Artists)

Wicked — (Various Artists)

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (INCLUDES FILM AND TELEVISION)

How to Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer

Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VIDEO GAMES AND OTHER INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, composer

Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — Gordy Haab, composer

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & a Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers

Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, composer

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” [From “Tron: Ares”] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

“Golden” [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

“I Lied to You” [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters

(Miles Caton)

“Never Too Late” [From “Elton John: Never Too Late”] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

“Pale, Pale Moon” [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

“Sinners” [From “Sinners”] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Young Lion” — Sade

Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers

“So Be It” — Clipse

Producer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video

“Anxiety” — Doechii

James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers

“Love” — OK Go

Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer

BEST MUSIC FILM

Devo — Devo

Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers

Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Raye

Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers

Relentless — Diane Warren

Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers

Music by John Williams — John Williams

Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers

Piece by Piece — Pharrell Williams

Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

And The Adjacent Possible — Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)

Balloonerism — Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)

Danse Macabre: De Luxe — Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)

Loud Is As — Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)

Sequoia — Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) — Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)

Tracks II: The Lost Albums — Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce

Springsteen)

BEST ALBUM COVER

Chromakopia — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)

The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)

Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

BEST ALBUM NOTES

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)

After the Last Sky — Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)

Árabe — Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)

The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 — Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & The Family Stone)

A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings — Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) — Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

The Making Of Five Leaves Left — Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation

producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers (Nick Drake)

Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) — Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39) — Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos — Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Doc Pomus)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

All Things Light — Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)

Arcadia — Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) — Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)

That Wasn’t A Dream — Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan,

mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering

engineer (Sandbox Percussion)

Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 — Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District — Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais,

Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Standard Stoppages — Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Yule — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg,

mastering engineer (Trio Mediæval)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

Blanton Alspaugh

Sergei Kvitko

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

All American F***boy — Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)

Immersed — Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive

producers (Justin Gray)

An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla (Live) — Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)

Tearjerkers — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)

Yule — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediæval)

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

“First Snow” — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)

“Live Life This Day: Movement I” — Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)

“Lord, That’s A Long Way” — Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)

“Openin”g — Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)

“Train To Emerald City” — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)

“Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down” — Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

“Be Okay” — Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)

“A Child Is Born” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)

“Fight On” — Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)

“Super Mario Praise Break” — Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker,

arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

“Big Fish” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring säje)

“How Did She Look?” — Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

“Keep An Eye On Summer” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Something In The Water (Acoustic-Ish)” — Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)

“What A Wonderful World” — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’ — Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony

Orchestra)

Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony

Orchestra Of Venezuela)

Still & Bonds — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

BEST OPERA RECORDING

Heggie: Intelligence — Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges

& Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

Huang Ruo: An American Soldier — Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

Kouyoumdjian: Adoration — Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc

Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)

O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh & John Molloy; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)

Tesori: Grounded — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily

D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)

Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved — Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan

Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Lang: Poor Hymnal — Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael

Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)

Ortiz: Yanga — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus

master (Los Angeles Philharmonic & Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Requiem Of Light —Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

Dennehy: Land Of Winter — Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound

La Mer – French Piano Trios — Neave Trio

Lullabies For The Brokenhearted — Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon

Slavic Sessions — Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski

Standard Stoppages — Third Coast Percussion

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies’ — Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

Hope Orchestrated — Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)

Inheritances — Adam Tendler

Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor — Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos — Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston

Symphony Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works — Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

Alike – My Mother’s Dream — Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)

Black Pierrot — Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist

In This Short Life — Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist

Kurtág: Kafka Fragments — Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist

Schubert Beatles — Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)

Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano — Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese,

Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers

The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II — Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer

Ortiz: Yanga — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Seven Seasons — Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Tombeaux — Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)

Dennehy: Land Of Winter — Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)

León: Raíces (Origins) — Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)

Okpebholo: Songs In Flight — Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)

Ortiz: Dzonot — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Graphic courtesy of the Recording Academy