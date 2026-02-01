Reverie Presents A New England Theatrical Premiere: A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR)

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New England Premiere of the British play A Girl in School Uniform (Walks into a Bar) by Lulu Raczka will be presented by Reverie Theatre Group in Providence, Rhode Island beginning in February and will run for two weekends. The production is directed by Riley Nedder and assistant directed by Taylor K. Corbett.

It's the future. But only slightly. There are blackouts. No one knows what's causing them, but that doesn't stop people going missing in them, and from women being killed. Now Steph and Bell, a schoolgirl and barmaid, have to search for their missing friend, until the outside world starts infecting the theatre that stands around them.

"In this play, violence against women is the unnamed bogeyman — the main villain that haunts the narrative and keeps the characters on edge and afraid," said Artistic Director Lauren Katherine Pothier. "We are placed in a society not unlike our own, with characters that we would know from anywhere. With rolling blackouts being the looming threat (and scapegoat) for the horrors that await them and a two person script, this play is a technical and acting feat. We are excited to have two Reverie newcomers in the leading roles, a stellar understudy, and a production team composed entirely of women and nonbinary individuals.

Choosing to produce a play that is as dark as the times we live in was a tactical choice. Of course, this play is not all dark, and in the light we find community, survival, and mutual aid. That is what we intend to showcase in this production. In strategic partnerships with domestic violence organizations and community advocacy groups, we are intent on creating an atmosphere that makes watching a play that hits a little too close to home one that is empowering and inspiring. We hope people come to see this play for what it is: a beautiful conceptualization of what it means to be two women in an unsafe world, and we hope audiences leave knowing that there are organizations in Rhode Island, Reverie included, that have their backs."

The cast features Emma Dunlop as Bell, Madaline Brown as Steph, and Divina Hernandez as the understudy. This production is stage managed by Hannah Bagshaw, assistant stage managed by Rachel Anderson, production managed by Alyssa Germaine, set designed by Emily Crosta, lighting designed by Caoilfhionn Farrell, sound designed by Erin Grafing, and costume designed by EJ Caraveo.

Reverie will be running a blanket and pillowcase drive at each performance to benefit the efforts of Operation NOD. Operation NOD (No One Dies) is a volunteer operated program providing safety, relief, and dignity for those facing homelessness this winter. Please bring your cleaned, lightly used items to the performances for donation.

Performances are February 19, 20, 21, 27, 28, at 7:30 p.m. and March 1 at 3 p.m. at 134 Collaborative, 134 Mathewson Street, Providence, Rhode Island.