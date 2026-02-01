Michael Paynter to Play John Farnham in Sydney Theatre Company's WHISPERING JACK

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sydney Theatre Company, Michael Cassel and Gaynor Wheatley announced Michael Paynter will play Australian music icon John Farnham in Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical in Sydney Theatre Company’s World Premiere season at Roslyn Packer Theatre this November.

Forty years since its 1986 release, Paynter and an ensemble cast – under the direction of STC Artistic Director Mitchell Butel - will bring to life the extraordinary story behind the album that made John Farnham a household name and Whispering Jack the highest selling Australian album of all time. Single tickets go on sale Monday, February 2 at 9 a.m.

Loved by his fans and about to embark on his "The Great Australian Songbook" national tour, featuring Farnham classics in his set list, Michael Paynter thrilled audiences in 2025 with his Sydney Theatre Award-winning performance in Jesus Christ Superstar – the same role played by Farnham himself 30 years ago — garnering five-star reviews and mid-performance standing ovations. Paynter says that being asked to tell the story of ‘’the greatest voice this country has produced" is an honour that is ‘hard to put into words’: "For me, John Farnham is the absolute zenith of male singers in all of history. The gold standard that I have spent my entire life being blessed and instructed by. After the whirlwind of the last year, being chosen to be a part of this musical, on the Sydney Theatre Company stage, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Four-time Helpmann Award-winning director Mitchell Butel says witnessing Paynter’s rendition of Gethsemane in Jesus Christ Superstar is when he knew he could be the perfect John: "How do you cast someone to play one of the greatest singers who’s ever lived? First, you have to try and find a voice as golden and powerful and rich. But John Farnham is more than just an incredible voice. He is the ultimate showman and musical storyteller, with a rare ability to open his heart and connect with every person in his audience. When I watched Michael in Jesus Christ Superstar, his voice and performance took my breath away. During our audition process, it’s been a joy watching Michael unlock a warmth and charm and wit that is spookily Farnham-like as well."

Michael Cassel says that it was an ‘’an enormous responsibility’’ to find the right performer to portray John Farnham. ‘’When Michael Paynter auditioned, his extraordinary vocal ability and emotional connection to the material immediately set him apart. There was a palpable sense of excitement in the room, and it was clear we were witnessing something exceptional."

Gaynor Wheatley adds: “Finding the right person to step into John’s shoes and bring this story to life has been a meticulous and considered process. When Michael Paynter performed the material for the first time, there was an immediate sense of recognition in the room, not just of his remarkable vocal ability, but of the respect, understanding and care he brings to John’s story. Audiences will be blown away by his performance.”

In 1986, John Farnham was approaching middle-age and a financially struggling artist. Working out of a suburban garage in outer Melbourne with a new band and manager Glenn Wheatley, he began recording an album that would ultimately redefine his place in Australian music. That album, Whispering Jack, with its lead single You’re the Voice would go on to become a cultural landmark: making Farnham a house-hold name and a national treasure.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the highest-selling Australian album of all time, Whispering Jack, Sydney Theatre Company and Artistic Director Mitchell Butel join forces with Michael Cassel Group (Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), TalentWorks (Finding the Voice) and acclaimed writer Jack Yabsley (Gold Diggers) to bring Farnham’s life, mischief and musical genius to the stage.

Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical plays Sydney Theatre Company’s Roslyn Packer Theatre from November 15, 2026.