QPAC's Much-Awaited Glasshouse Theatre to Open Its Doors

Queensland Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek confirmed the Glasshouse Theatre was ready to be handed over to Queensland Performing Arts Centre ahead of welcoming audiences at a highly anticipated opening season of events and performances from March.

With construction of the theatre now finished, the Minister announced the doors to the architectural marvel and state-of-the-art venue would open to the public for a free Community Day on Saturday, March, 7 2026.

From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Community Day visitors are invited to explore Australia’s newest theatre with a limited number of guided tours also on offer. Audiences will also be treated to pop-up performances and the Glasshouse Theatre’s two bars will be open.

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy said the opening of the Glasshouse Theatre was a momentous occasion for the arts in Queensland, and one to be celebrated with the entire state.

"The Glasshouse Theatre is a gift to the people of Queensland and our cultural sector, with the significant investment through the Queensland Government set to build on QPAC’s 40-year legacy," Healy said.

"This 1,500-seat theatre gives us greater capacity to attract world-class talent and Australian exclusives to Queensland — such as global music icon Sting in The Last Ship — and forges our reputation as one of Australia's biggest and busiest cultural precincts as we move towards the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Anticipation about the opening date of the Glasshouse has been building for a very long time, so we wanted to give our community the first opportunity to explore it. We expect the guided tours will book out extremely quickly, but our doors will be open for the whole day for anyone to explore our beautiful new theatre themselves and to experience small pop-up performances in the stunning light-soaked foyers.

"I encourage everyone to come and discover Queensland’s newest cultural superstar."

Minister for the Arts, the Honorable John-Paul Langbroek, said the new Glasshouse Theatre is a striking landmark that represents the Crisafulli Government’s commitment to ensuring Queenslanders can access more of the best performing arts from across the state and the globe.

"The Community Day in March is an important opportunity to open Glasshouse Theatre’s doors for Queenslanders to see its stunning glass foyers, stage, and orchestra pit even before the first performance is held," Minister Langbroek said. "Completion of the Glasshouse Theatre delivers on our 10-year Queensland’s Time to Shine arts and cultural strategy and reinforces this State’s reputation as a cultural tourism destination that is home to exceptional arts experiences ahead of Brisbane 2032."

Following the Community Day, Glasshouse Theatre’s opening season will showcase the best local, national and international talent and comprises Queensland Ballet’s Messa da Requiem (March 27 to April 4); the Australian exclusive season of The Last Ship, composed by and starring Sting (April 9 to May 3); and the world premiere of The Drover’s Wife – The Opera (May 13 to 22), directed by Leah Purcell, composed by George Palmer with libretto by Leah Purcell with George Palmer.

The opening of the Glasshouse Theatre makes QPAC the largest performing arts centre under one roof in Australia, with the new venue paving the way for QPAC to increase its visitation by an extra 300,000 people to 1.6 million visitors per year.

Designed by Brisbane-based architects Blight Rayner in collaboration with Snøhetta (Oslo), the Glasshouse Theatre is an architectural feat with its already iconic curved glass façade. The waves and ripples of the glass reference the adjacent Brisbane River and is a nod to the flowing lines of theatre drapes and stage curtains.

Materials used in the Glasshouse Theatre take inspiration from many of the special characteristics of Queensland, including locally sourced grey Ironbark timber, green auditorium carpet that references the state’s rainforests, and gold foyer carpet and sand-coloured precast concrete which is a nod to its beaches. Brian Robinson’s Floriate, a four-metre-high bronze sculpture inspired by Queensland’s native flora and its connection to First Nations Peoples, will take pride of place in the external entry plaza.

Moreover, the QPAC team’s learnings from the past 40 years and extensive consultation with local, national and International Artists and arts workers informed the design brief, resulting in an enhanced artist and audience experience, increased efficiencies and safety for venue hirers and back of house staff, as well as outstanding acoustics for any kind of performance.

While Community Day festivities are completely free to the public, guided tours must be booked in advance via qpac.com.au. Numbers for the guided tours are limited, with bookings open from Friday, February 6 at 9 a.m.