New Musical CLASS OF FOREVER to Have Reading February 1 Through Four Plays And

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Class of Forever, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Ryan Harriman, will get a reading presentation in New York on Sunday, February 1.

Class of Forever is a darkly comic, genre-bending new musical set in Cleveland where time has quite literally stopped within the walls of Lincoln West High School. After a mysterious chemical disaster in 1979 leaves the students biologically dependent on contaminated water, an entire school unknowingly remains trapped in an endless senior year-aging, ailing, and reliving adolescent rituals for decades. Their bodies have matured, but their minds remain fixed in 1979, the year the spill happened. Under the watch of researchers, prom queen rivalries, locker room politics, and first crushes play out with absurdity, heartbreak, and explosive musical numbers. Hilarious, unsettling, and unexpectedly tender, Class of Forever asks what it means to grow up when graduation never comes.

The cast for the February 1 reading includes Annie Golden, Eddie Korbich, Janine LaManna, Garrett Long, Purva Bedi, Brian Michael Hoffman, James Seol, Don Roy King, Lily Gilan James, Anna Lei Negrin, and an ensemble featuring Noah Wolfe, Annalisa D'Aguilar, and Cameron Sirian.

Class of Forever is produced with Four Plays And, a company founded by lead producer Téa Wolk. The show's production team includes Cameron King (Director), Alexander Greenberg (Music Director), Adam Winer (Creative Producer/Associate Director), Acadia Barrengos (Producer), Gabi Carrubba (Producer), and Alyssa Krinsky (Stage Manager).

Four Plays And is a play reading series that prioritizes the artistic vision of emerging writers and fosters creative risk by building longstanding artistic community.