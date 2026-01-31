Review: BROLESQUE Turns Tarot Into Pure Temptation at Balcon Salon

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brolesque’s Fortunes of Love at Balcon Salon turns tarot, palm reading, and burlesque into a sultry, playful, and genuinely hypnotic night out. Produced by Locky Brownlie and hosted by the Phill Von Awesome, the show blends mysticism with sensuality in a way that feels both campy and sincere, never taking itself too seriously while still delivering fully committed performances. The structure around tarot archetypes gives the evening a fun narrative backbone, but the real magic comes from how each performer makes their card feel alive onstage.

The night opened with a sizzling group number from Jason, Felipe, and Chris that immediately locked in the room’s energy. Their chemistry was electric, and the choreography set the tone for a show that’s confident, sexy, and not afraid to go big. It was the perfect way to pull the audience into the world of Fortunes of Love and make it clear this wasn’t going to be a quiet night.

Phill Von Awesome then took the stage as host and absolutely ran with it. His comedic timing was razor sharp, and his crowd work felt effortless, warm, and genuinely fun instead of forced or awkward. He made the room feel like part of the show rather than just observers, and his presence became the connective tissue that kept everything flowing smoothly between numbers.

Jason, embodying the Lover tarot, brought a romantic and flirtatious energy that felt soft, charming, and deeply inviting. His number leaned into sensuality without rushing it, letting eye contact, pacing, and intention do the heavy lifting. There was something genuinely sweet about his performance that made it feel less like pure seduction and more like an intimate invitation into the fantasy of the card.

Felipe’s Devil tarot performance was a complete tonal shift in the best way possible. His leather-heavy BDSM-inspired number was bold, commanding, and fully committed, pushing the show into darker, kinkier territory while still keeping things playful. Bringing an audience member onstage for a lap dance sent the room into delighted chaos, and his confidence and control made the moment feel thrilling.

Phill Von Awesome also stepped out from hosting duties to perform his own number, showing off impressive feats of strength and flexibility. His performance blended humor and physical prowess seamlessly, reminding the audience that he’s just as much a performer as he is a master of ceremonies. It added another layer of surprise to the evening and kept the pacing of the show feeling fresh.

Chris, representing Strength, delivered a boxing warrior-inspired number that fused fight choreography and dance into something powerful and exhilarating. His physicality was intense without feeling rigid, and the way he balanced power with sensuality made the number feel dynamic and emotionally charged. It was a standout example of how burlesque can channel power and vulnerability at the same time.

Special guest Coco delivered one of the most striking tonal shifts of the night with a more feminine, emotionally driven performance set to a ballad. Her number was hypnotic and tender, offering a beautiful contrast to the heavier kink and comedy elsewhere in the show. The way she commanded the room through softness rather than force made her performance quietly powerful and deeply memorable.

Fortunes of Love is everything Brolesque does best: sexy, funny, immersive, and endlessly entertaining. The tarot framing gives the show a fun thematic throughline, but it’s the individuality and commitment of each performer that makes the night feel special. This is absolutely the kind of show you come back to again and again, just to see how the cards fall next time.

Brolesque plays at Balcon Salon every Thursday night at 10 pm. More information is available on their website here



