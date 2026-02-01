Review: HANSEL AND GRETEL at Houston Grand Opera

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Houston Grand Opera’s latest staging of Hansel and Gretel is a sumptuous and spirited theatrical experience that showcases both dramatic flair and vocal brilliance. Steeped in the familiar Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the production invites audiences, young and old, to follow the siblings’ perilous journey through the woods, filled with enchantment, danger, and, ultimately, triumph.

At the heart of the production is a truly stellar cast. Mané Galoyan’s soprano as Gretel is radiant and articulate, with soaring high notes that are clear and charming. Sasha Cooke’s mezzo as Hansel matches this energy, delivering rich, resonant vocals that capture the character’s cunning and heart. World-renowned soprano Jamie Barton as The Witch emerges as a standout, delightfully wicked and theatrically commanding, balancing menace with comic flair. The Houston Grand Opera Orchestra navigates Humperdinck’s lush score with finesse, accentuating both its folk-inspired melodies and its more dramatic orchestral textures.

Mané Galoyan, Jamie Barton, Sasha Cooke

Photo by Michael Bishop

Barton provides a jolt of theatrical energy, commanding attention with a performance that blends menace and humor in equal measure. Rather than leaning fully into caricature, Barton’s portrayal keeps the stakes real, reminding the audience that the danger Hansel and Gretel face is genuine. Throughout the evening, the Houston Grand Opera Orchestra gives Humperdinck’s score room to breathe, allowing its sweeping orchestral passages and delicate lyricism to shine. The balance between pit and stage remains finely tuned, supporting the singers without overpowering them.

Sasha Cooke

Photo by Michael Bishop

The production embraces a traditional fairy tale aesthetic, bringing misty forests, storybook costumes, and richly imagined scenic elements to life. While the staging leans into dramatic contrasts, from shadowy woods to the Witch’s ominous home, it remains accessible and engaging for families. English surtitles help keep the storytelling clear and inviting for all audience members.

Mané Galoyan, Sasha Cooke

Photo by Michael Bishop

This rendition carefully balances the opera’s darker undertones with moments of warmth, humor, and wonder. The emotional centerpiece lies in the bond between Hansel and Gretel, particularly in the beloved “Evening Prayer,” which lands with genuine tenderness. The production maintains tension without overwhelming younger viewers, a testament to its thoughtful direction and pacing.

Sasha Cooke, Jamie Barton

Photo by Michael Bishop

Houston Grand Opera’s Hansel and Gretel succeeds on nearly every level. It is vocally vibrant, visually captivating, and emotionally resonant. The result is an opera that feels timeless yet welcoming, making it an ideal introduction for newcomers and a satisfying experience for seasoned opera lovers. The production reminds audiences that classic fairy tales still have the power to enchant when told with care, artistry, and heart.

Mané Galoyan, HGO's Childrens Chorus, Sasha Cooke

Photo by Michael Bishop

