Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Kit hires a surgical coach to watch over Bell and Raptor and help them brush up on their skills. Upon receiving attention from multiple women at the hospital, Conrad contemplates jumping back into the dating scene. Meanwhile, Devon works with an elderly couple in the all-new "Old Dogs, New Tricks" episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.Entering its fifth season, THE RESIDENT continues to shine a light on the daily heroism of our health care workers. The provocative medical drama follows THE DOCTORS and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients' health.Season Four saw a multitude of highs and lows as the heroes at Chastain struggled to overcome the impossible, including the unprecedented and devastating Covid-19 pandemic. Now, in a propulsive and emotional Season Five, the ante is upped, as THE DOCTORS continue to save patients and fight corruption in the healthcare system, this time with a partner. The alliance with Big Pharma that found a cure for sickle cell disease last season proves in Season Five to be a very sharp double-edged sword. The season kicks off when a mysterious ransomware attack threatens the hospital, and DR. DEVON PRAVESH (Manish Dayal) and Chastain's recently appointed CEO, DR. KIT VOSS (Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Jane Leeves), must make high-stakes, split-second decisions with lives in the balance. Meanwhile, DR. CONRAD HAWKINS (Matt Czuchry) and Nurse Practitioner Nicolette Nevin's attempts to navigate parenthood, marriage and work-life balance take a shocking turn when Conrad is forced to make a life-changing choice that will alter the course of their family forever. After the unwanted arrival of DR. BILLIE SUTTON's (Jessica Lucas) biological son, she is forced to confront her past head-on in hopes of healing.

Luckily, she'll have help with the EMERGENCE of a new friendship - and rivalry - with DR. AJ AUSTIN (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), who unknowingly takes an interest in Billie's son, TREVOR (Miles Fowler). Elsewhere, a wrench is thrown in the plans of DR. LEELA DEVI (Anuja Joshi), when an unannounced visitor threatens her new relationship, and DR. RANDOLPH BELL (Bruce Greenwood) moves forward with a surprising love interest. A new wrinkle five episodes into the season will challenge audience expectations and reveal new truths about our characters. Old relationships will be tested, new ones formed, and the EMERGENCE of a wide-spread Medicare fraud scheme ensures Chastain will never be the same.



THE RESIDENT is produced by 20th Television. The series' executive producers include Amy Holden Jones, Peter Elkoff, Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst and Antoine Fuqua.



Watch a clip from the new episode here: