Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEEN on ABC - Tuesday, November 23, 2021
As the ladies prepare to shoot their first music video in nearly two decades, Brianna has a hard time maintaining a work-life balance. Meanwhile, Lil Muffin works to reestablish her career, and Jill continues to manage her public image.
Musical performances include "All RISE (The Supreme Court)" performed by Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Pepi Sonuga.
Guest starring is Jose Moreno Brooks as Rodrigo, Elaine Del Valle as Rosie/Valentina and Rana Roy as Alicia.
"Behind the Throne" was written by Stacy Traub, Zahir McGhee and Heather Mitchell, and directed by Dan Willis.
Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.
