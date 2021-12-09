Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, December 16, 2021
See what's coming up on a new episode!
THE DOCTORS of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery.
Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 18th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily.
They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.
Watch a clip from the show here:
Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 18th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily.
They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.
Watch a clip from the show here: