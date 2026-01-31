CATS Returns to Sands Theatre This October; Waitlist Now Open

🎭 NEW! Singapore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Singapore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singapore--This October, one of musical theater’s most iconic spectacles makes its long-awaited return to the Red Dot. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking, genre-defining musical CATS will leap back onto the stage at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, for a strictly limited season.

Presented by GWB Entertainment in association with LW Entertainment and Base Entertainment Asia, the upcoming run marks the latest chapter in CATS’ enduring relationship with Singaporean audiences. Following sold-out seasons in 2015 and 2019, the Jellicle Cats are back, ready to enchant both devoted theatre lovers and a new generation discovering the magic for the first time.

From the swaggering charm of Rum Tum Tugger and the spellbinding brilliance of Mr. Mistoffelees, to the elusive Macavity and the tender, heartbreaking Grizabella, the musical’s characters have become cultural touchstones.

“Every cat has its own story, quirks, and personality,” says Chantal Prudhomme, CEO of Base Entertainment Asia. “There's something for everyone to connect with. Having seen how much audiences have enjoyed previous seasons, we're excited to welcome both returning theatergoers and a new generation to experience the Jellicle Ball this October.”

Based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, CATS first premiered in London in 1981 and went on to redefine the modern musical. Its original West End production ran for an astonishing 21 years, while its Broadway run lasted 18 years, earning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Since then, the show has been staged in over 30 countries, translated into 15 languages, and seen by more than 73 million people worldwide.

Set against a larger-than-life junkyard that transforms into a playground of imagination, CATS unfolds on one extraordinary night of the year: the Jellicle Ball. As the moon rises, a curious cast of feline characters emerges—each with their own quirks, secrets, and stories—to vie for Old Deuteronomy's attention, their wise and benevolent leader. By night’s end, only one cat will be chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a brand-new Jellicle life.

At the heart of the musical is Webber’s unforgettable score, featuring the timeless anthem “Memory”—a song that has transcended the stage and been recorded by more than 150 artists, from Barbra Streisand to Johnny Mathis. Combined with John Napier’s imaginative design, Gillian Lynne’s dynamic choreography, and Trevor Nunn’s direction, CATS remains a feast for the senses: theatrical, mischievous, and utterly transportive.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand, with a waitlist now open for those eager to be among the first to secure seats. As the Jellicle Cats prepare to gather once more under the Singapore skyline, one thing is sure. This theatrical event promises nostalgia, spectacle, and a little bit of magic, all rolled into one unforgettable night.

The waitlist is now open until 8 February, 11:59 PM SGT, at https://baseasia.com/cats-waitlist/.

Photo: Nardus Engelbrecht