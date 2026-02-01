New Village Arts Announces 25th Anniversary SILVER GALA

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Village Arts, Carlsbad’s award-winning professional theatre company, announced its 25th Anniversary Silver Gala, taking place on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at Scratch Media in Carlsbad. The milestone celebration will honor the artists, advocates, and community leaders who have helped shape New Village Arts over the past quarter century while raising vital support for the organization’s future.

Serving as 25th Anniversary Chair is longtime supporter, and Board Secretary Christa Meathe, whose leadership and dedication reflect the spirit of the evening, celebrating bold vision, creative impact, and meaningful community investment.

"Being part of the New Village Arts 25th Anniversary Gala is an incredible honor," said Meathe. "As someone who has lived and worked in this community for more than 13 years, I’ve seen firsthand how the performing arts spark connection, inspire inclusivity, and bring a sense of adventure to our shared story. The arts truly fill my soul, and supporting NVA’s mission reminds me just how much magic happens when a community comes together to celebrate creativity."

For the first time ever, the Silver Gala will feature the presentation of several distinguished honors.

The Excellence in Philanthropy Award will be presented to Judi Sheppard Missett & Jack Missett, founders of Jazzercise, recognizing their outstanding commitment and lasting impact in supporting New Village Arts.

The Founder’s Award will be awarded to Jordan Howlett, social media creator and New Village Arts alum whose first professional job was with the organization. This award honors an individual who makes a difference by uplifting fellow artists, fostering community, and participating in the creation of art in its broadest form.

The Community Leadership Award will be presented to Christine Davis of the Carlsbad Village Association, recognizing an individual that has inspired action, created positive change, and improved the quality of life throughout Carlsbad.

In honor of its 25th Anniversary, we will also recognize a special group of Changemakers of New Village Arts: individuals in the community who are transforming Carlsbad through innovative business practices, deep community commitment, and meaningful investment in New Village Arts and the Carlsbad Village area.

These Changemakers will be officially announced at an exclusive Changemakers Patron Event on March 5, 2026, hosted at New Village Arts and attended by donors and VIP ticket purchasers. The honorees will be celebrated again during the Silver Gala on May 9 as part of the organization’s year-long anniversary festivities.

For 25 years, New Village Arts has been dedicated to creating adventurous artistic experiences that awaken the human spirit and strengthen community. The 25th Anniversary Silver Gala is both a celebration of that legacy and a bold step toward the future.