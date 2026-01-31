New Play GARET: PINOYS IN CHICAGO to Premiere at NCCA

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines — Dramanila Theater Production presents "Garet: Pinoys in Chicago," a play by Rey E. dela Cruz exploring the Filipino immigrant experience.

More specifically, it addresses the profound ethical and emotional conflicts that arise among a group of friends gathered around the bedside of a friend in a coma, Garet, during an unforgiving winter season.

The close-knit gathering forces buried resentments to the surface and raises difficult questions about responsibility, faith, and mercy, characterized by "sharp dialogue and deep empathy," yet creating an atmosphere of "warmth, tension, and honesty."

Devised as a "mirror held up to our shared immigrant experience," the production aims to challenge audiences to reflect on personal values and the nature of humanity, particularly when faced with difficult choices far from home.

“The narrative is explicitly designed to reflect the lived experiences of many overseas Filipinos and functions as a mirror to this shared experience," says the theater company in a statement.

It adds: “The central conflict revolves around questions of morality. The characters must confront what it means to be humane, particularly when compassion demands a high personal or collective cost.”

Directed by Dexjordi Lyle Sison, "Garet: Pinoys in Chicago" stars Paul Jake Paule (Edmund), Hasna Cabral (Leila), Tonny Abad (Matandang Lalaki), Michelle Dayupay (Irma), and Ranty Portento (Max).

Dayupay is also the production manager; Clarissa De Ocampo, assistant production manager; Klouney Ogatis, stage manager; Asean Gabat, assistant stage manager; Shin Min, associate stage manager II; Dyn Altiche, Costume Designer; LA Danque, props manager; Juwis Bautista, strategist and partnership developer; Arrol Jhon Dacayo, social media manager; and Josiah Edmund Delima, photographer.

Its playwright, dela Cruz, also wrote and directed a full-length play, "Programang Putul-Putol" (Fragmented Program), in 1975. The play appeared on a limited-edition postage stamp released by the Philippine Post Office in January 2025, marking "50 years of pioneering Pride Theater in the Philippines."

"Garet: Pinoys in Chicago" plays at the NCCA Tanghalang Leandro V. Locsin, Intramuros, Manila on Saturday, Feb. 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, at 7 p.m.; tickets sold at P500 each, at Ticket2Me.

Photos: Josiah Edmund Delima