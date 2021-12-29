Scoop: GORDON RAMSAY'S ROAD TRIP on FOX - Sunday, January 2, 2022

Opa! Gordon Ramsay and his best friends, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Siriex, are on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation to the birthplace of civilization, Greece! From the ancient ruins of Athens to the party island of Mykonos, the trio is determined to eat, drink and laugh their way through this extraordinary adventure. The GORDON RAMSAY'S ROAD TRIP special "Greek Vacation," airs Tuesday, Jan. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.Watch a clip from the European vacation here: