Scoop: Coming up on a Rebroadcast of EMERGENCY CALL on ABC - Thursday, October 15, 2020
The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.
"Take a Deep Breath" - EMERGENCY CALL takers from Austin, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Wasilla, Alaska, receive calls that will keep you on the edge of your seat! Relive the frightening pleas of a woman whose car was stolen with her child in the backseat; a terrified 9-year-old who performs CPR on her grandfather; teenage hikers fending off a potential bear attack; and a man lost in the woods for hours with barely any battery life left on his phone, on ABC's "Emergency Call," airing THURSDAY, OCT. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/8:00-9:00 p.m. MDT/PDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/28/20)
Hosted by Luke Wilson, "Emergency Call" is a daring, new hour-long series that documents the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America's heroic 911 call takers. The 10-episode series follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.
"Emergency Call" is executive produced by Adeline Ramage Rooney and Jonny Slow (8HOURS TELEVISION), Grant Kahler (showrunner) and Luke Wilson. The show is produced by 8HOURS TELEVISION, based on an original format by De Chinezen and licensed by Lineup Industries.
