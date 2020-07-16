Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of TASKMASTER on THE CW - Thursday, July 16, 2020
THIS HILARIOUS UK CHARMER MAKES ITS U.S. DEBUT - Greg Davies stars as the fearsome Taskmaster, in this hysterical British import that bears his title. Together with his miniature sidekick Alex Horne they will be putting five contestants through their paces. Iain Stirling, Joe Thomas, Lou Sanders, Paul Sinha and Sian Gibson take on the hilarious challenges in the hopes of procuring the glorious Golden Head of the Taskmaster (Davies) statue. This week's tasks include; baby monitors, powerful smells and seductive dummies. The episode was directed by Andy Devonshire. Original airdate 8/2/2020. Every episode of TASKMASTER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TASKMASTER is an International Emmy and triple BAFTA nominated comedy game show starring comedian and actor Greg Davies in the title role of the all-powerful Taskmaster, who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants - usually comedians - with Alex Horne (the show creator) acting as the Taskmaster's assistant. The tasks - usually performed in isolation, but occasionally in teams - are designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively.
TASKMASTER is from Avalon ("Breeders," "Everything's Gonna Be Okay," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Catastrophe") with executive producers Alex Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire (who also serves as the series' director) with Hilary Rosen for UKTV.
TASKMASTER is an International Emmy and triple BAFTA nominated comedy game show starring comedian and actor Greg Davies in the title role of the all-powerful Taskmaster, who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants - usually comedians - with Alex Horne (the show creator) acting as the Taskmaster's assistant. The tasks - usually performed in isolation, but occasionally in teams - are designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively.
TASKMASTER is from Avalon ("Breeders," "Everything's Gonna Be Okay," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Catastrophe") with executive producers Alex Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire (who also serves as the series' director) with Hilary Rosen for UKTV.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Wednesday, July 22, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, August 1, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, July 31, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, July 26, 2020