Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, June 20, 2019

"Pilot" - When former thief Cat Chambers returns home to the Pacific island paradise known as The Reef, she finds herself in the center of a kidnapping, when the daughter of the island's most prominent resident goes missing. Cat's less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals, as she becomes enmeshed in the first of many fast-paced, high-octane island adventures on the series premiere of "Reef Break," THURSDAY, JUNE 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

"Reef Break" stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.

"Pilot" was written by Ken Sanzel and directed by Alex Zakrzewski.

"Reef Break" was created by Ken Sanzel, and is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6. Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery, Steve Pearlman and Ruthanne Secunda are executive producers of the series.





"Reef Break" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DSV parental guideline.