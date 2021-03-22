Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of REBEL on ABC - Thursday, April 8, 2021
Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree.
Rebel stops at nothing to convince Cruz to join her fight against Stonemore Medical and simultaneously enlists Lana and Cassidy to protect a woman from her abusive boyfriend. While REBEL is out saving others, her husband, Grady, stands on the sidelines and picks up the pieces at home. (TV-14, L) Guest starring is Camille Chen as Naomi, Michael Glave as TOMMY Flynn, Daniella Garcia as Maddie, Mo McRae as Amir, Leif Gantvoort as Rex, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Sean, Shirley Jordan as Willa, Mary McDonnell as Helen and Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan.