Video: Sienna Spiro Performs Hit Single 'Die On This Hill' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





On Thursday, Sienna Spiro joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a special live performance of her 2025 single, “Die On This Hill.” Check out the performance now.

The late-night appearance following the song's debut on the Billboard Hot 100, where it’s currently #69 and climbing. With over 145 million global streams to date, the ballad has also hit new peaks on Spotify’s charts: #23 in the U.S. and #47 worldwide.

Spiro will launch an inaugural headlining tour of North America on March 3 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. The stateside run will then conclude with back-to-back nights at New York’s Bowery Ballroom (March 17 and 18) before she proceeds to the UK and Europe. Go HERE for all ticket info and to view the full itinerary.

Last year, Spiro made her UK TV debut by performing “Die On This Hill” on the Later… with Jools Holland, also performing the song on The TODAY Show. She also played her debut U.S. shows in New York and Los Angeles in 2025. She then joined multi-platinum hitmaker Teddy Swims on a North American run, executed a fall headline tour of the UK/Europe, and returned stateside to open for Sam Smith. She was also recently shortlisted for the BRIT Awards’ Critics’ Choice for 2026 award.

All of this follows the early 2025 release of SIENNA’s debut EP SINK NOW, SWIM LATER. That eight-song project featured “MAYBE,” a soul-baring ballad that surpassed 105 million streams, topped four viral Spotify charts across the globe, and launched her late-night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. ﻿

SIENNA SPIRO North America Tour Dates

Mar 03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour [SOLD OUT]

Mar 05 – San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord [SOLD OUT]

Mar 06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour [SOLD OUT]

Mar 09 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mar 10 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mar 12 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis [SOLD OUT]

Mar 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry [SOLD OUT]

Mar 14 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mar 17 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Mar 18 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom [SOLD OUT]