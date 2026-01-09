 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration

Law & Order" airs Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.

By: Jan. 09, 2026

On January 6, the cast and crew of Law & Order gathered at Cipriani42 in New York to celebrate the show on the occasion of the 25th season of the iconic series. Check out photos from the star-studded event below!

Attendees included past and present cast, many of whom are Broadway alums, including Raúl Esparza (seasons 14-19), Sam Waterston (seasons 5-23), S. Epatha Merkerson (seasons 4-20), Tony Goldwyn (seasons 23-present), Jeremy Sisto (seasons 17-20), and Corey Cott (SVU Season 27).

Also in attendance were Richard Brooks, Alana de la Garza, Hugh Dancy, Benenjamin Bratt, along with Mariska Hargitay ("SVU"), Zeeko Zaki ("FBI"), and Ellen Burstyn ("Organized Crime"). 

Law & Order, one of television’s most treasured and honored dramas, is currently celebrating its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” Law & Order" airs Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Scott GriesNBC

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Ice T

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Juliana Aiden Martinez

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Tony Goldwyn

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Ellen Burstyn

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Kevin Kane

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Carolyn McCormick

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Kelli Giddish, Beau Richards

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Corey Cott

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Benjamin Bratt, S. Epatha Merkerson

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Maura Tierney

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Elisabeth Röhm

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Kelli Giddish

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Mariska Hargitay

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Odelya Halevi

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Carolyn McCormick

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Michael Trotter, Jamie Gray Hyder

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Peter Scanavino

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Hugh Dancy

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Connie Shi

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Peter Gallagher

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Linus Roache

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Richard Brooks

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
S. Epatha Merkerson, Mariska Hargitay

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Maura Tierney, S. Epatha Merkerson, Linus Roache, Jeremy Sisto, Elisabeth Röhm, Milena Govich, Hugh Dancy, Sam Waterston, Odelya Halevi, Benjamin Bratt, Richard Brooks

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Sam Waterston

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Alana De La Garza

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Raúl Esparza

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Allison Siko

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Aimé Donna Kelly

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Missy Peregrym

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
David Ajala

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
John Boyd

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Shantel VanSanten

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Aimé Donna Kelly

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Nick Gehlfuss

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Zeeko Zaki

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Peter Scanavino

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Questlove

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Pearlena Igbokwe, Mariska Hargitay, Matt Strauss

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Pearlena Igbokwe,Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Brian Roberts

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Pearlena Igbokwe

Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration Image
Pearlena Igbokwe, Lisa Katz, Mariska Hargitay, Erin Underhill


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos