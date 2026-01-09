Photos: Raúl Esparza, Corey Cott, & More Attend LAW & ORDER Season 25 Celebration

On January 6, the cast and crew of Law & Order gathered at Cipriani42 in New York to celebrate the show on the occasion of the 25th season of the iconic series. Check out photos from the star-studded event below!

Attendees included past and present cast, many of whom are Broadway alums, including Raúl Esparza (seasons 14-19), Sam Waterston (seasons 5-23), S. Epatha Merkerson (seasons 4-20), Tony Goldwyn (seasons 23-present), Jeremy Sisto (seasons 17-20), and Corey Cott (SVU Season 27).

Also in attendance were Richard Brooks, Alana de la Garza, Hugh Dancy, Benenjamin Bratt, along with Mariska Hargitay ("SVU"), Zeeko Zaki ("FBI"), and Ellen Burstyn ("Organized Crime").

Law & Order, one of television’s most treasured and honored dramas, is currently celebrating its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” Law & Order" airs Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Scott GriesNBC