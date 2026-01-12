The Marsh Berkeley To Offer Free Performances Of Brian Copeland’s THE WAITING PERIOD In January

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Marsh will present free performances of THE WAITING PERIOD, written and performed by Brian Copeland, on Friday, January 23 and Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at The Marsh Berkeley. The performances are part of the theatre’s ongoing suicide-prevention initiative and mark the 11th year the production has been offered to the public at no cost.

Developed with and directed by David Ford, The Waiting Period focuses on a pivotal moment in Copeland’s life: the mandatory 10-day waiting period following the purchase of a firearm, during which he reconsidered ending his life. The solo show blends humor and personal reflection to explore depression, stigma, and survival.

“This play saves lives,” Copeland said. “Since we started offering free performances at The Marsh in 2014, so many audience members have told me they recognized their own symptoms or those of a loved one in time to intervene.”

General admission tickets for both performances are free, made possible by donor support. Audience members may choose to donate $50 or $100 for reserved seating, with proceeds helping to ensure continued free access for others.

First performed in 2012, The Waiting Period has received critical recognition and won the 2015 Theatre Bay Area Award for Outstanding Production of a Solo Play. The production has been widely cited by audience members and mental health advocates for its impact and outreach.

Founded in 1989, The Marsh is dedicated to the development and presentation of new performance, with a particular focus on solo work. The organization operates venues in San Francisco and Berkeley and also produces digital programming through its MarshStream platform.

Tickets and additional information are available through The Marsh.