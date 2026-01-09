Photos: Inside the Golden Globes Nominees Night with John Legend, Odessa A'zion, & More

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify kicked off awards season on Thursday with Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event that celebrates the nominees of the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.

The evening featured performances from Chaka Khan, multiplatinum artist and producer John Legend, along with “Sinners” breakout star Miles Caton, and a headlining DJ set by Mark Ronson.

Caton kicked off the evening by performing his Golden Globe-nominated song “I Lied to You” from the 7-time Golden Globe nominee box-office hit “Sinners. Afterward, ten-time GRAMMY® Awards winner, Chaka Khan, took the main stage, performed her classic hits, including “I’m Every Woman”, “Tell Me Something Good”, and many more.

Later in the evening, EGOT-winner, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer John Legend serenaded the crowd with classics like “Tonight (Best You’ve Ever Had”, “Ordinary People”, “Greenlight”, and “All of Me”.

Guests included Golden Globe nominee Amy Poehler, Francois Arnaud, Odessa A'zion, Keegan-Michael Key, Kumail Nanjiani, Natasha Lyonne, Quinta Brunson, Storm Reid, Jackie Tohn, Timothy Simons, Rita Wilson, and more. Check out photos from the evening below.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will be hosted by acclaimed Golden Globe, GRAMMY and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, and will air on Sunday, January 11, 2026 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Check out the full list of 2026 Golden Globe nominations here.

Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Stefanie Keenan/Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images