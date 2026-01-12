CubaDupa Street Festival Returns in March

🎭 NEW! New Zealand Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Zealand & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CubaDupa, a two-day outdoor street arts and performance festival, is scheduled for March 28–29, 2026, in Wellington’s Cuba Street precinct.

The event will feature live music, theatre, street dance, parades and cultural performances across multiple outdoor stages and venues in the central city. It is free and open to the public.

Organisers say the festival transforms the streets into a creative hub of arts and community activity, with acts from local and International Artists performing throughout the weekend.

Performances and presentations will include a range of music genres and live theatre productions integrated with street art and dance. Some confirmed performers for the 2026 edition include local and international acts across music and performance disciplines.

CubaDupa draws crowds to the city centre and is recognised as one of New Zealand’s largest outdoor arts festivals, blending traditional performing arts with contemporary street culture.