HAMNET Wins Best Drama Film at 2026 Golden Globes

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao's film about William and Agnes Shakespeare, has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Drama. Fellow nominees in the category were Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and the smash hit, Sinners.

The movie received six total nominations at the 2026 Golden Globes, including Best Director and Screenplay for Zhao, Best Original Score for Max Richter, as well as acting nods for Jessie Buckley (who took home an award for her performance) and Paul Mescal.

Hamnet tells of the love story between William (Mescal) and Agnes (Buckley) Shakespeare during the 16th century, along with their beloved son Hamnet. But before too long, tragedy strikes the family, resulting in heartbreak that serves as inspiration for his play Hamlet.

Hamnet is based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 New York Times bestselling novel, which has sold 2 million copies in the UK and US and has been translated into 40 languages. O'Farrell worked with Zhao on the film's screenplay. The book has also been adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti and was recently played in the West End in a production directed by Erica Whyman.

