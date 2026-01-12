Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, & More Win Golden Globe Awards - Full List of Winners

Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Jean Smart, Michelle Williams, Timothée Chalamet, and more took home awards at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday. Hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, the full ceremony will soon be available on Paramount+.

Other notable wins included Hamnet, which won the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and KPop Demon Hunters, which was honored in the categories of Best Motion Picture – Animated and Best Original Song.

Wicked: For Good received a total of five nominations, including those for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, but didn't win any awards. Other notable nominees included the Lorenz Hart biopic Blue Moon, along with performance nominations for Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Kate Hudson, Sarah Snook, and Carrie Coon.

Check out photos from the red carpet featuring Colman Domingo, Elle Fanning, Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne, Kumail Nanjiani, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ayo Edebiri, Nick Jonas, Glen Powell, Aimee Lou Wood, and Kpop Demon Hunters stars Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna here.

Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**

2026 Golden Globe Winners

Film Awards

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet **WINNER**

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another **WINNER**

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters **WINNER**

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Misson: Impossible The Final Reckoning

Sinners **WINNER**

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent **WINNER**

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet **WINNER**

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent **WINNER**

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You **WINNER**

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme **WINNER**

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another **WINNER**

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value **WINNER**

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another **WINNER**

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another **WINNER**

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners **WINNER**

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray, Sirāt

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1

Best Original Song

"Dream As One," Avatar: Fire and Ash

"Golden," KPOP Demon Hunters **WINNER**

"I Lied to You," Sinners

"No Place Like Home," Wicked: For Good

"The Girl in the Bubble," Wicked: For Good

"Train Dreams," Train Dreams

TV AWARDS

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt **WINNER**

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio **WINNER**

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence **WINNER**

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus **WINNER**

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Still Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt **WINNER**

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks **WINNER**

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio **WINNER**

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex **WINNER**

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence **WINNER**

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence **WINNER**

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence **WINNER**

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescent

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality **WINNER**

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler **WINNER**

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

Photo Credit: Matthew Taplinger/CBS