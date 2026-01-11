Jessie Buckley Wins First Golden Globe Award for HAMNET

Jessie Buckley has won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her emotional performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. This is the first Golden Globe nomination and win for the actress.

Buckley has already received several accolades for the film, including winning the Critics' Choice Award and an EDA Award, along with nominations at the Actor Awards, the Gotham Awards, and more.

The performer was nominated in the category alongside Jennifer Lawrence for Die My Love, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, Julia Roberts for After the Hunt, Eva Victor for Sorry, Baby, and Tessa Thompson as the title character in Nia DaCosta's Hedda.

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, also starring Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn, received six total nominations at the 2026 Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, as well as acting nods for Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

The movie tells of the love story between William (Mescal) and Agnes (Buckley) Shakespeare during the 16th century, along with their beloved son Hamnet. But before too long, tragedy strikes the family, resulting in heartbreak that serves as inspiration for his play Hamlet.

Hamnet is based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 New York Times bestselling novel, which has also been adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti, and was recently played in the West End in a production directed by Erica Whyman.

Oscar-nominee Jessie Buckley was most recently seen onstage in the West End production of Cabaret, for which she won an Olivier Award. Buckley first rose to recognition as a finalist on the Oliver! reality competition series, I'd Do Anything. She has been seen on the West End in Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music and at The National Theatre in Romeo & Juliet. Her notable screen credits include Wild Rose, The Lost Daughter, Women Talking, and Fargo.

