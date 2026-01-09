Photos: Cady Huffman and Angie Schworer Pay Homage to THE PRODUCERS in PALM ROYALE Appearance

Broadway fans were in for a treat during the two most recent episodes of Palm Royale. Those who tuned into episodes eight and nine of the Apple comedy may have noticed special appearances from two familiar faces: Broadway alums Cady Huffman and Angie Schworer.

The performers joined the show as a pair of German flight attendants and former fighter pilots, who cross paths with the show's central characters amid their international excursions in the European Alps.

Complete with bleached-blond hair and over-the-top accents, their presence in the show is an apparent homage to the character of Ulla, in The Producers, whom they both played on Broadway. This is further cemented when viewers discover their Palm Royale character names are Beullah (Huffman) and Ulla (Schworer).

Both performers have a significant history with The Producers on the stage. Huffman originated the role of Ulla, the Swedish actress, on Broadway, going on to win a Tony Award for her performance. Schworer first served as an understudy for the character before playing the U.S. tour and eventually returning to the role on Broadway. She currently holds the record for the longest-running Ulla, starring as the character from 2003 to 2007.

Take a look at the Broadway alums as Ulla and Beullah in the photos below, which are taken from episode eight of Palm Royale season two. The complete first season and the first nine episodes of the season are currently streaming on Apple TV. The season two finale will premiere on Wednesday, January 14.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Apple