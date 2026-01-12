Review: MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL at Alhambra Theatre & Dining

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There are two things about theatre that can truly draw in an audience: relatability or escape. Many people attend shows to forget daily life, but with Menopause The Musical, women “of a certain age” couldn’t relate more. The female audience members at Alhambra Theatre & Dining’s 2026 season opener have never felt more seen—or more able to connect with the characters onstage.

Directed by Tod Booth, this production marks the first time the show has been performed by a theatre company outside of the show’s owners. Set across the various floors of Bloomingdale’s department store, the story begins when a powerhouse cast of four women meet in the lingerie department. From the moment the audience caught sight of intimate apparel in varying sizes—from barely-there to full coverage—the laughter was nonstop.

We follow Professional Woman (Millicent “Penny” Sylvester), Soap Star (Cathy Merkel-Roddy), Earth Mother (Lisa Valdini Booth), and Iowa Housewife (Dina Barone) as they bond over shared experiences with “the change.”

You’ll most definitely recognize the music—just not the lyrics. Parodied songs are set to popular hits from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, keeping audience members dancing in their seats.

Lisa Valdini Booth, as Earth Mother—the free-spirited vegan—stole the show with her impeccable comedic timing and physicality. Her numbers “Husband Sleeps at Night” and “Puff, My God I’m Draggin’” had the audience roaring with laughter.

During Cathy Merkel-Roddy’s “Hot Flash,” as Soap Star—the glamorous, aging actress—you could hear women throughout the audience calling out in agreement.

Millicent “Penny” Sylvester, as Professional Woman—the career-oriented powerhouse—wooed the audience with her sultry voice and later transformed into another character during “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” a true standout moment of the show.

Dina Barone, as Iowa Housewife—the devoted wife and mother—brought the show to a comedic climax during “Only You.” Frequently racing to the restroom and hoping to make it in time, her character had many audience members feeling the same way—especially after all the laughter.

The women come together during “Shoop’s Medley,” each performer shining individually while also delivering fantastic ensemble moments.

Johnny Pettegrew’s lighting design, paired with Alexia Adcock-Stanford’s choreography, often made the audience feel like they were part of a high-energy disco.

Menopause The Musical brings fun and whimsy to a serious topic. Whether you’ve experienced “the change” yourself—or know someone who has or is currently going through it—this show is a must-see. Bring your girlfriends, and even your husbands, for a night of nonstop laughter.

On stage at Alhambra Theatre & Dining January 8th-February 15th. CLICK HERE for tickets.

