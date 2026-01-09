Video: Watch a New Trailer for Peacock's THE 'BURBS Series Starring Keke Palmer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The official trailer has been released for The ‘Burbs, the new series inspired by the 1989 comedy-horror film of the same name. Led by Broadway alum Keke Palmer (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Jack Whitehall, all eight episodes of the series will premiere on Peacock on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Set in present-day suburbia, The ‘Burbs follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old SECRETS OF the cul-de-sac to light. The trailer previews the eclectic cast of characters, played by Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar, and the maybe-haunted neighborhood in which they live.

Celeste Hughey serves as the creator, writer, and executive producer of the series. Other executive producers include Palmer, Rachel Shukert (also writer), and Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door. Dana Olsen, the writer of the 1989 film, is also a co-executive producer on the series.

Photo Credit: Peacock