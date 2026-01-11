Photos: Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, & More on the 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The stars were out tonight during the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, which officially kicked off award season. Hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the ceremony aired live at 8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT on CBS and will be available on Paramount+.

Check out photos from the red carpet featuring Colman Domingo, Elle Fanning, Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne, Kumail Nanjiani, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ayo Edebiri, Nick Jonas, Glen Powell, Aimee Lou Wood, and Kpop Demon Hunters stars Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna in the photos below.

Tonight's winners included Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Timothée Chalamet, and Rose Byrne, along with television wins for Jean Smart, Michelle Williams, and more. Other notable wins included Hamnet, which took home the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and KPop Demon Hunters, which won Best Motion Picture – Animated and Best Original Song. Take a look at the full list of winners here.

Photo Credit: CBS