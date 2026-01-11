 tracker
Photos: Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, & More on the 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The full ceremony will be available to stream on Paramount+.

By: Jan. 11, 2026

The stars were out tonight during the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, which officially kicked off award season. Hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the ceremony aired live at 8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT on CBS and will be available on Paramount+.

Check out photos from the red carpet featuring Colman Domingo, Elle Fanning, Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne, Kumail Nanjiani, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ayo Edebiri, Nick Jonas, Glen Powell, Aimee Lou Wood, and Kpop Demon Hunters stars Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna in the photos below.

Tonight's winners included Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Timothée Chalamet, and Rose Byrne, along with television wins for Jean Smart, Michelle Williams, and more. Other notable wins included Hamnet, which took home the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and KPop Demon Hunters, which won Best Motion Picture – Animated and Best Original Song. Take a look at the full list of winners here

Photo Credit: CBS

Michael Nouri
Michael Nouri

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph 

Delroy Lindo
Delroy Lindo 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas 

Kevin O'Leary
Kevin O'Leary 

Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani 

Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin 

Lisa Ann Walter
Lisa Ann Walter

Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri 

Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein 

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner 

Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna
Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna 

Chase Sui Wonders
Chase Sui Wonders

Glen Powell
Glen Powell 

Dave Franco and Alison Brie
Dave Franco and Alison Brie 

Aimee Lou Wood
Aimee Lou Wood 

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson 

Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo 

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning 

Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates 

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt 

Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor

Natasha Lyonne, Amanda Seyfried and Mona Fastvold
Natasha Lyonne, Amanda Seyfried and Mona Fastvold

Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi 

Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne 

Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke 

Odessa A'zion
Odessa A'zion 

Jean Smart
Jean Smart

Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson


