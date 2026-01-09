LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS Season 3 Coming to Peacock This Month

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The third season of Love Island: All Stars will arrive this month on Peacock, the U.S. streaming home for the U.K. spin-off series. The first episode is set to premiere in the U.S. on Wednesday, Jan 14, with new episodes streaming on Peacock every day at 6pmPT/9pmET.

Maya Jama will return as host of the third season, which features fan favorite U.K. Islanders returning to the villa for another shot at love. The first 12 islanders will include Whitney Adebayo (Season 10), Millie Court (Season 7), Belle Hassan (Season 5), Helena Ford (Season 12), Jess Harding (Season 10), Leanne Amaning (Season 6), Ciaran Davies (Season 11), Jack Keating (Season 8), Sean Stone (Season 11), Tommy Bradley (Season 12), Charlie Frederick (Season 4), and Shaq Muhammad (Season 9).

The series follows legendary U.K. Islanders who will each attempt to find love once again and avoid being dumped from the Island. Relationships will be put to THE TEST as bombshells enter and heads turn, leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love. As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2026.

Take a look at the Season 3 cast reveal in the video: