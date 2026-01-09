HAMNET, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS, & More Receive Nominations for 2026 Producers Guild Awards

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.
Hamnet, KPop Demon Hunters, Only Murders in the Building, and more have been nominated in the Motion Pictures and Television categories at the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.
Wicked: For Good, the second part of the Wicked movie adaptation, is notably absent from the nominations, marking a departure from the first film, which received a nomination for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures for Marc Platt. Take a look at the full list of nominees below.
The ceremony’s top honor, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, has historically correlated closely with the Best Picture Oscar outcome, with 17 of the previous 22 winners going on to also win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.
Final Ballots for Children's, Short Form, and Sports Programs will close on Monday, January 19, 2026 (2:00 pm PST). Winners of the Children’s, Short Form, Sports and PGA Innovation Award will be announced the week of February 23 during PGA’s East and West Coast nominee and producing team celebrations.
Final Ballots for Television (Comedy, Drama, Limited/Anthology Series, Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures, Non-Fiction, Game/Competition, Live Entertainment/Variety/Sketch/Talk Series) and Film (Theatrical Motion Picture, Animated Motion Picture, and Documentary) will close on Tuesday, February 3 (2:00 pm PST). Winners of these categories will be announced at the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards on February 28, 2026.
The Producers Guild Awards ceremony will also include special honors celebrating distinguished producers whose careers reflect sustained excellence and influence. Honorees this year include Amy Pascal (David O. Selznick Achievement Award), Jason Blum (Milestone Award), and Mara Brock Akil (Norman Lear Achievement Award).
Bugonia
Nominees: Ed Guiney, p.g.a., Andrew Lowe, p.g.a., Yorgos Lanthimos, p.g.a., Emma Stone, p.g.a., Lars Knudsen, p.g.a.
F1
Nominees: TBD
Frankenstein
Nominees: Guillermo Del Toro, p.g.a., J. Miles Dale, p.g.a., Scott Stuber, p.g.a.
Hamnet
Nominees: Liza Marshall, p.g.a., Pippa Harris, p.g.a., Sam Mendes, p.g.a., Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Nicolas Gonda, p.g.a.
Marty Supreme
Nominees: TBD
One Battle After Another
Nominees: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value
Nominees: Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Sinners
Nominees: Ryan Coogler, p.g.a., Zinzi Coogler, p.g.a., Sev Ohanian, p.g.a.
Train Dreams
Nominees: Marissa McMahon, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a., William Janowitz, p.g.a., Ashley Schlaifer, p.g.a., Michael Heimler, p.g.a.
Weapons
Nominees: Zach Cregger, p.g.a., Miri Yoon, p.g.a.
The Bad Guys 2
Nominee: Damon Ross, p.g.a.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Nominees: TBD
Elio
Nominee: Mary Alice Drumm, p.g.a.
KPop Demon Hunters
Nominee: Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.
Zootopia 2
Nominee: Yvett Merino, p.g.a.
Andor
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
The White Lotus
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
South Park
The Studio
Adolescence
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Black Rabbit
Dying for Sex
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
John Candy: I Like Me
Mountainhead
Nonnas
aka Charlie Sheen
Billy Joel: And So It Goes
Mr. Scorsese
Pee-wee as Himself
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
The Amazing Race
Jeopardy!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Alabama Solution
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
Ocean with David Attenborough
The Perfect Neighbor
The Tale of Silyan
100 Foot Wave
Big Dreams: The Little League WORLD SERIES 2024
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills
Surf Girls: International
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past
Phineas and Ferb
Sesame Street
Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical
SpongeBob SquarePants
Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence
The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Hacks: Bit By Bit
Overtime with Bill Maher
The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode
ASTEROID
Big Wave: No Room for Error
D-Day: The Camera Soldier
territory
The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
