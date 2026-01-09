 tracker
HAMNET, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS, & More Receive Nominations for 2026 Producers Guild Awards

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

By: Jan. 09, 2026
Hamnet, KPop Demon Hunters, Only Murders in the Building, and more have been nominated in the Motion Pictures and Television categories at the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Wicked: For Good, the second part of the Wicked movie adaptation, is notably absent from the nominations, marking a departure from the first film, which received a nomination for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures for Marc Platt. Take a look at the full list of nominees below. 

The ceremony’s top honor, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, has historically correlated closely with the Best Picture Oscar outcome, with 17 of the previous 22 winners going on to also win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Final Ballots for Children's, Short Form, and Sports Programs will close on Monday, January 19, 2026 (2:00 pm PST). Winners of the Children’s, Short Form, Sports and PGA Innovation Award will be announced the week of February 23 during PGA’s East and West Coast nominee and producing team celebrations.

Final Ballots for Television (Comedy, Drama, Limited/Anthology Series, Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures, Non-Fiction, Game/Competition, Live Entertainment/Variety/Sketch/Talk Series) and Film (Theatrical Motion Picture, Animated Motion Picture, and Documentary) will close on Tuesday, February 3 (2:00 pm PST). Winners of these categories will be announced at the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards on February 28, 2026.

The Producers Guild Awards ceremony will also include special honors celebrating distinguished producers whose careers reflect sustained excellence and influence. Honorees this year include Amy Pascal (David O. Selznick Achievement Award), Jason Blum (Milestone Award), and Mara Brock Akil (Norman Lear Achievement Award). 

List of Nominees

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Bugonia
Nominees: Ed Guiney, p.g.a., Andrew Lowe, p.g.a., Yorgos Lanthimos, p.g.a., Emma Stone, p.g.a., Lars Knudsen, p.g.a.

F1
Nominees: TBD

Frankenstein
Nominees: Guillermo Del Toro, p.g.a., J. Miles Dale, p.g.a., Scott Stuber, p.g.a.

Hamnet
Nominees: Liza Marshall, p.g.a., Pippa Harris, p.g.a., Sam Mendes, p.g.a., Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Nicolas Gonda, p.g.a.

Marty Supreme
Nominees: TBD

One Battle After Another
Nominees: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value
Nominees: Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

Sinners
Nominees: Ryan Coogler, p.g.a., Zinzi Coogler, p.g.a., Sev Ohanian, p.g.a. 

Train Dreams
Nominees: Marissa McMahon, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a., William Janowitz, p.g.a., Ashley Schlaifer, p.g.a., Michael Heimler, p.g.a.

Weapons
Nominees: Zach Cregger, p.g.a., Miri Yoon, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Bad Guys 2
Nominee: Damon Ross, p.g.a.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Nominees: TBD 

Elio
Nominee: Mary Alice Drumm, p.g.a.

KPop Demon Hunters
Nominee: Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.

Zootopia 2
Nominee: Yvett Merino, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

Andor 

The Diplomat 

The Pitt 

Pluribus 

Severance 

The White Lotus 

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

The Bear 

Hacks 

Only Murders in the Building

South Park 

The Studio

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Adolescence

The Beast in Me 

Black Mirror

Black Rabbit

Dying for Sex

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

John Candy: I Like Me

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

aka Charlie Sheen 

Billy Joel: And So It Goes 

Mr. Scorsese

Pee-wee as Himself 

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night 

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show 

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race 

Jeopardy! 

RuPaul's Drag Race 

Top Chef 

The Traitors

The following nominees were previously announced:

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

The Alabama Solution 

Cover-Up 

Mr. Nobody Against Putin 

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay 

Ocean with David Attenborough 

The Perfect Neighbor 

The Tale of Silyan 

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave

Big Dreams: The Little League WORLD SERIES 2024

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills

Surf Girls: International 

The Award for Outstanding Children's Program

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past

Phineas and Ferb

Sesame Street

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence

The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Hacks: Bit By Bit

Overtime with Bill Maher

The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode

The PGA Innovation Award

ASTEROID 

Big Wave: No Room for Error 

D-Day: The Camera Soldier 

territory 

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere 


