Mérida Fest 2026 is Now Playing in Mexico

🎭 NEW! Mexico Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Mexico & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mérida Fest 2026 is scheduled to take place through Jan. 18, 2026. The annual festival commemorates the anniversary of the founding of Mérida and includes a wide range of performing arts programming.

Scheduled events include theater productions, dance performances, live music concerts and street performances presented at theaters, public plazas and cultural venues throughout the city.

Organizers report that more than 100 events are planned, featuring artists from Yucatán, other parts of Mexico and international companies. Performances are scheduled at venues such as the Teatro José Peón Contreras, Plaza Grande and various neighborhood cultural centers.

Most events are free and open to the public, with select performances requiring tickets depending on venue capacity and production requirements. The festival is organized by municipal and state cultural agencies.

Mérida Fest concludes on Jan. 18, with multiple performing arts presentations scheduled during the final week of the event.